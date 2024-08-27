Ethyleneamines Market Size To Worth USD 2.79 Billion By 2030 CAGR Of 6.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ethyleneamines

“Ethyleneamines Market: Exactitude Consultancy Research Report Offers Comprehensive Overview and Future Projections”

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ethyleneamines Overview:

Revenue from the global Ethyleneamines Market size is estimated to reach US$ 1.80 billion in 2023. The market has been analyzed to climb to a value of US$ 2.79 billion by the end of 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% over the next decade.

The ethyleneamines market is experiencing significant expansion, with key contributions from emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. These influential economies are driving the ethyleneamines market to higher levels, transforming the industry's structure. The growth of the ethyleneamines market is being propelled by the expanding economies, evolving industrial needs, and environmental concerns in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions. With the market growing, companies should strengthen their presence, nurture key partnerships, and maintain flexible supply chains in these areas. By capitalizing on these opportunities for expansion and meeting the unique needs of developing markets, businesses can successfully tap into the potential offered by the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions, cementing their position as important players in the ever-changing global chemical sector. In essence, these developing markets play a crucial role, enabling effectiveness, durability, and success in various sectors, positioning ethyleneamines as agents for advancement in the constantly changing chemical field.

Gain Access to the Complete Report @

Competitive Rivalry:

The Ethyleneamines market supports a range of applications, including supply chain analytics, risk analysis, demand forecasting, and vendor management. Solutions in this market encompass various modules such as financial surveys, real-time and batch data analysis, category management, and compliance management. Implementing these modules enhances data optimization, automates data cleansing, and facilitates sourcing category analysis.

Vital Companies Profiled in the Report are: BASF SE, Delamine BV, Diamines and Chemicals Ltd., Dow, Fisher Chemical, Nouryon, Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Sadara Chemical Company, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Tosoh Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Parsol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, and others.

Recent Developments:

May 23, 2023: Huntsman announced the development of innovative polyurethane, carbon nanotube and epoxy materials at The Battery Show this week, which are all designed to help improve the integration of batteries into electric vehicles and enhance their protection and performance.

31 Jan 2023: Nouryon announced the US launch of Triameen® Y12D antimicrobial active that allows customers to formulate high-efficiency disinfectants for a variety of uses including household, institutional, and industrial applications.

Ethyleneamines Market: Growth Drivers

Ethylenediamine, an organic compound, is a key component in the production of agricultural chemicals such as pesticides and fertilizers. Governments allocate significant funds towards agricultural programs and investments as they are effective in boosting environmental sustainability and agricultural productivity.

The goal of the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI), a program under the US Department of Agriculture, is to enhance human nutrition, ensure food security, and train future agricultural workers. In May 2019, NABARD revealed plans to invest Rs 700 crore (US$ 100 million) in a venture capital fund aimed at supporting Indian start-ups in the agriculture and rural sector through equity investments.

Also, in 2022, the Canadian government provided $560,000 to the Canadian Federation of Agriculture (CFA) to support the establishment of the Canadian Agri-Food Sustainability Initiative. Therefore, the expansion of the ethyleneamines industry is driven by the growth of the agriculture sector and government initiatives.

Market Segments by Ethyleneamines

Ethyleneamines Market by Type 2022-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Ethylenediamines(EDA)

Diethylenetriamines(DETA)

Triethylenetetraamines(TETA)

Aminoethylpiperazine(AEP-HP)

Others

Ethyleneamines Market by End-Use Industry, 2022-2029, (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Personal Care

Pulp and Paper

Adhesives, Paints, and Resins

Agro Chemicals

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Oil and Gas

Other End-user Industries

To receive a PDF sample of the report, visit

#request-a-sample

The ethylenediamine segment is projected to have the highest market share in the ethyleneamines market, based on type.

During the projected timeframe, the Ethylenediamine (EDA) sector is forecasted to be the leading segment in the market. The increase in the sector is due to the growing need for ethylenediamine in various industries, where it is utilized for items such as chelating agents, corrosion inhibitors, ethylene urea resins, ion exchange resins, thermoplastic resin lubricants, petroleum additives, polyamide resins, rubber chemicals, surface-active agents, and more.

It is the smallest ethyleneamine produced in terms of molecular weight, and it is a clear and colorless substance consisting of a single component. Additionally, ethylenediamine is used as a precursor in the production of tetra acetyl ethylenediamine (TAED), an activator for bleaching present in detergents, as well as in dishwashing and laundry additives. Consequently, it is anticipated that there will be a significant increase in the demand for ethylenediamine over the projection period, driven by higher demand from diverse applications.

According to the application, the lube oil & fuel additives sector is expected to hold the second largest market share in the ethyleneamines market.

The primary use of ethyleneamines is in ashless dispersants for engine oils and lubricants, as well as in specific dispersant detergents for fuels. Lubricant additives primarily work to decrease the creation of sludge and varnish build-up in internal combustion engines by preventing particles from clumping, dissolving oil-insoluble substances, and countering acidic compounds generated during combustion. The mono- and bis-polyisobutene-succinimides are the ethyleneamine derivatives commonly used for these purposes, typically made by reacting polyisobutene-succinic anhydrides (PIBSAs) with ethyleneamines. The ethyleneamines with higher molecular weight are the most commonly used for these derivatives, although all ethyleneamines have been utilized for different products. Post-processing techniques are frequently used to enhance the efficiency of engine oils containing succinimides. Ethyleneamines are additionally utilized in dispersant-varnish inhibitors in lubricating oils designed for two-stroke engines.

Ethyleneamines Market Regional Insights

North America's market dominance is due to the growing demand for these compounds in key industries like water treatment and pharmaceuticals. The demand for ethyleneamines as effective treatment agents is driven by the strict water quality regulations in the region. Moreover, the demand is further supported by their important role in pharmaceutical production. This trend highlights the important role of North America in influencing the growth of the ethyleneamines market.

Robust demand for ethyleneamines is anticipated to drive lucrative growth in the forecast period for the Asia-Pacific region. Nations like China, India, and other developing economies are driving this need, especially in various end-user sectors. The rapid growth of industry and construction in these countries is increasing the demand for ethyleneamines for a variety of uses, leading to continuous growth opportunities in the area. This trend highlights the importance of the region as a major market for ethyleneamines, with its strong economic growth driving ongoing expansion in the coming years.

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

We offer report customization based on our clients' specific requirements:

– Country-level analysis for 5+ countries of your choice.

– Competitive analysis of 5+ key market players.

– 40+ free analyst hours to cover any additional data points.

Browse More Reports:

Polyglycolic acid Market

[The global polyglycolic acid market size is to be valued at USD 10.23 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period.]

Low Temperature Coating (Low Cure Coating) Market

[The Low Temperature Coating (Low Cure Coating) Market Is Expected to Grow At 7.5% CAGR From 2024-2030. It Is Expected to Reach Above USD 9.28 Billion By 2030 From USD 5.2 Billion In 2023.]

Acrylic Sheets Market

[Acrylic sheets market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.91 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.25% from 2024 to 2030.]

Calcium Silicate Insulation Market

[Calcium silicate insulation market size was valued at USD 247 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 370.23 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024-2030.]

Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market

[The global Glass Fiber Reinforced Gypsum Market is expected to grow at 6.85% CAGR from 2024-2030. It is expected to reach above USD 5.14 billion by 2030 from USD 2.86 billion in 2023.]

LED Materials Market

[The LED Materials Market is expected to grow at 10.75% CAGR from 2024-2030. It is expected to reach above USD 35.18 billion by 2030 from USD 11.25 billion in 2023.]

Silica Aerogel Market

[The global silica aerogel market size is projected to grow from USD 32.85 million in 2023 to USD 35.94 million by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.]

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market

[The global metal bonding adhesives market is expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR from 2024-2030. It is expected to reach above USD 8.6 billion by 2030 from USD 4.2 billion in 2023.]

Polyurethane Composites Market

[The global Polyurethane Composites Market will witness a CAGR of 5.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2030. It is expected to reach above USD 872.87 Million by 2030 from USD 530 Million in 2023.]

low voc adhesives Market

[The global Low VOC adhesives market is expected to grow at 5% CAGR from 2024-2030. It is expected to reach above USD 73.36 billion by 2030 from USD 52.13 billion in 2023.]

About Us

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

Inquire:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.