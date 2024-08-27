Cority's Sustainability Cloud Upgrade To Elevate ESG Reporting And Compliance Through Seamless, Unified User Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Proven sustainability features to be upgraded to CorityOne, enabling more holistic insights into operational performance and better decision-making

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cority, a global leader in environmental, health, safety (EHS), and sustainability software, announced today that beginning in 2025, all customers leveraging one of its sustainability solutions will be upgraded to the company's SaaS-based and integrated CorityOne platform. Building on the existing that has been trusted by customers for sustainability management for over a decade, this upgrade will unite multiple solutions into a seamless, enhanced user experience with elevated functionality, streamlining operations and improving data integration.Building for the Future of Sustainability ReportingFollowing the acquisitions of sustainability software providers Greenstone, WeSustain, and Reporting 21 over the past three years, Cority has been optimizing the performance of all its sustainability solutions while mapping the move into its unified CorityOne platform. This integrated and ever-evolving enterprise-grade platform provides users access to purchased Cority solutions and other connected data points through a unified user experience. Customers can aggregate, analyze, and share data across the organization, enabling more holistic insight into overall EHS and sustainability performance.The CorityOne upgrade modernizes and simplifies the user experience while offering advanced functionality tailored to evolving sustainability and ESG reporting needs. By the end of 2025, Cority will have three consolidated sustainability offerings featuring the best-in-class features and functionality from the existing solutions. Cority's Sustainability Performance Management, Investor ESG Management, and Supply Chain Sustainability will continue to make up Cority's Sustainability Cloud within the CorityOne platform.Key Benefits of the Sustainability Cloud Upgrade:- Enhanced Data Interoperability: Seamlessly connect sustainability, EHS, and non-EHS data across solutions to address emerging sustainability use cases.- Global Compliance Support: Stay ahead of evolving sustainability regulations, standards, and reporting requirements.- Unified Interface and Reporting: A consistent user experience, comprehensive data sets, and impactful data visualizations means better decision-making for all.- Advanced Security Features: Strengthen data privacy and risk management with state-of-the-art security enhancements.- Future-Proof Technology: Customers can focus on the critical business needs of today with a platform that can grow to meet the new requirements of tomorrow.Preserving Proven Solutions While Expanding CapabilitiesUnlike other EHS providers that retrofit solutions for sustainability or maintain disparate acquired assets, the Sustainability Cloud upgrade builds on Greenstone's trusted foundation, alongside key elements from WeSustain and Reporting 21 solutions. Cority is committed to bringing together all related data and functionality to enable better decision-making across customer organizations. Not only does this approach provide maximum visibility and collaboration so that all employees can contribute to a company's overall success, but it also ensures that customers stay informed and on the leading edge of regulations, market trends, and best practices.“With this upgrade, we're not just consolidating the best sustainability solutions – we're enhancing them,” said Amanda Smith, vice president, solutions marketing & enablement at Cority.“The move to CorityOne combines successful features from all three solutions into a seamless, more powerful experience without sacrificing the proven functionality our customers have come to rely on.”This strategic upgrade aligns with Cority's leadership position in sustainability reporting and performance as regulatory demands like the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) increase. The unified platform is designed to integrate critical emerging functionalities like XBRL tagging, simplifying compliance for customers. Additionally, Cority's Sustainability Advisory Services gives customers access to a global team of over 70 ESG and sustainability experts to support new initiatives, reporting requirements, and software configuration. Users can expect to see changes roll out to their experience over the next 12 months.About CorityCority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority's people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit .

