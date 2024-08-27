Growth Continues In Springbuk's Innovative Data-Driven Partner Marketplace For Employers And Benefits Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Springbuk Activate's 4 New Partners

Joy Powell, CEO of Springbuk

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Springbuk , the leading health intelligence and analytics platform, continues to see interest and growth in the Springbuk Activate marketplace with the addition of four new partners. There are now 20 point-solution partners in this innovative marketplace, which uses data directly from and about employers' benefits plan members to match employers with possible partners based on their population's health needs or risks.

The four new partners joining Springbuk Activate are:

* Elektra Health: Providing comprehensive menopause care and support for women in the workplace.

* LifeSpeak: Offering expert-led mental health and wellbeing resources for employees and their families.

* OneImaging: Delivering advanced imaging services and cost-effective radiology solutions.

* Rejuvenate: eliminates the cost and negative impact of dialysis by improving access to kidney transplants.

These new additions join 16 previously announced partners in the Springbuk Activate marketplace, which now includes:

* Cylinder: Dedicated to transforming digestive health and supporting individuals suffering from GI conditions.

* HealthJoy: Guiding employees to affordable, high-quality care to improve health outcomes and contain costs.

* Hinge Health: The musculoskeletal leader in digital MSK care, transforming the way pain is treated and prevented.

* Included Health: Expert Medical Opinion provides guidance from leading experts to improve care outcomes for members with complex conditions.

* Jellyvision: ALEX by Jellyvision helps employees confidently understand and choose the right benefits, without breaking the bank.

* Navigator Healthcare: 24/7, tech-enabled, confidential, rapid access solution for individuals and families seeking help with substance use conditions.

* NewHealth: Improve patient experience within your group health insurance program with real-time feedback after every claim.

* Noom for Work: A full-spectrum metabolic health solution that combines biological and psychological support for lasting health outcomes.

* PHM ClearCancerTM: Expert cancer care management to achieve the best of what's possible in medicine.

* Renalogic: Comprehensive management of kidney disease and dialysis, effectively containing costs and improving patient outcomes.

* Reperio: Only provider of at-home & onsite biometric screenings with instant results, enabling convenient access to preventive care.

* RxBenefits: Optimizing pharmacy benefits for employers to achieve lowest net cost and mitigate risk without sacrificing service.

* RxProtect: Offering self-insured employers 30-40% savings, boosts medication adherence, and integrates without plan changes.

* Specialty Care Management: Providing cost containment and clinical management solutions for high-cost dialysis claims.

* Summus: Providing access to high-quality specialty care, providing education, guidance, and support from renowned specialist physicians across health conditions.

* Transcarent: Offering on-demand, text-first virtual care, eliminating barriers to high-quality, affordable care.

"The rapid growth of Springbuk Activate is a testament to the value it brings to our customers and the employee benefits industry as a whole," said Joy Powell, Springbuk CEO. "With each new partner, we're expanding the possibilities for employers to address their unique population health challenges efficiently and effectively. The enthusiasm we're seeing from our clients, brokers, consultants, and partners reinforces our belief that data-driven, personalized benefits strategies are the future of employee health management. Springbuk Activate is not just growing; it's transforming how employers approach health benefits, leading to better outcomes and smarter investments."

Springbuk Activate provides employers and benefits advisors with critical insights, including:

* The number of members in the employer's population who may qualify for a partner's program

* An estimated engagement rate for the partner's program

* An annual (12-month) savings opportunity estimate based on the partner's assumptions of program success

For more information about Springbuk Activate, visit

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to sharpen their benefits strategy, advance employee health, and contain costs. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides curated action steps and strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments. Learn more at springbuk.

David Pittman

Springbuk

+1 317-804-1561

