Digital Pathology Market Size To Surpass USD 1.97 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A 13.1% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Digital Pathology Market

Global Digital Pathology include -3DHISTECH, Hamamatsu Photonics, Leica Biosystems

- exactitudeconsultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Digital Pathology Market is poised to reach USD 1.97 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.1% from 2024 to 2030. The analysis and administration of pathology data obtained from digitalized glass slides is known as digital pathology. It is becoming a popular option for regular tests and medication development. Due to its many benefits, including the ability to share digital images and video streams instantly, the use of digital pathology has increased dramatically. Furthermore, by fusing artificial intelligence (AI) with clinical data, machine learning (ML) integration enables image assessments beyond conventional histology. Additionally, as digital pathology becomes more widely used, virtual pathology emerges, opening up new possibilities for teleconsulting. Furthermore, compared to a traditional microscope, computer-aided diagnostics using digital images yields more exact and reliable results. Growing demands for quantitative image analysis in anatomical pathology applications are driving the rise of this technology.

The global digital pathology market is expected to grow at 13.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 1.97 billion by 2030 from USD 0.65 billion in 2023.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @:

#request-a-sample

Key Players Driving the Market:

3DHISTECH, Hamamatsu Photonics, Leica Biosystems, Koninklijke Philips, Apollo Enterprise Imaging, XIFIN, Ventana Medical Systems, Visiopharm, Corista, and Huron Digital Pathology.

Recent Development:

In June 2024: Hamamatsu Photonics completed the acquisition of NKT Photonics A/S. This strategic move expands Hamamatsu's capabilities by integrating NKT Photonics' advanced fiber lasers and photonic crystal fibers into its portfolio.

September 2022- Leica Biosystems, a company specializing in cancer diagnostics and workflow solutions, and Indica Labs, the leading provider of computational and image management software in digital pathology, have announced a partnership aimed at delivering compatible digital pathology workflow solutions.

The market is growing as a result of rapid advances in technology.

The rapid advancements in digital pathology systems technology are expected to fuel market growth. The usage of computers, robotics, and digital imagery is contributing to the rise. Whole slide imaging is one such technique that has a number of advantages over conventional light microscopes and is expected to gain traction.

Digital Pathology Market Drivers

Increasing the use of AI in healthcare

The application of AI in healthcare is expanding with a rising focus on improving patient care quality, AI is being used more often in the healthcare industry, including pathological diagnostics, among other areas of healthcare services.

Read the full report:

Digital Pathology Market Trends

The market for digital pathology is expanding quickly due to factors such as the increased frequency of chronic diseases like cancer, growing demand for quick and accurate diagnostic tools, and technological improvements. With digital pathology, pathologists can examine traditional glass slides more effectively and remotely by scanning and converting them into high-resolution digital images. Drug development, academic research, and clinical diagnostics are using this technology more and more. Furthermore, the amalgamation of artificial intelligence and machine learning is augmenting the precision of diagnoses and rationalizing procedures, rendering digital pathology a crucial instrument in contemporary healthcare. As a means of promoting children's dental health, convenience, innovation, and personalization are highly valued in the kids electric toothbrush market today.

Key Market Segments: Digital Pathology Market

Digital Pathology Market By Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Human Pathology

Veterinary Pathology

Digital Pathology Market By Product, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Device

Scanners

Software

Communication Systems

Storage Systems

Digital Pathology Market By Application, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Drug Discovery

Disease Diagnosis

Teleconsultation

Training

Education

Digital Pathology Market By End User, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

Hospitals

Academic Research Institutes

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the digital pathology market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and The Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).

North America

North America has the biggest market share in terms of sales because of ongoing R&D expenditures, government support for technologically advanced system projects, expanding acceptance of digital imaging, and participation from major players. The United States leads the market in North America. This growth can be attributed to businesses that are concentrating on digital pathology research and creating better instruments to improve image analysis in the nation. It is expected that regional growth would pick up speed due to the increasing usage of digital pathology for disease diagnosis, as well as the advantageous reimbursement regulations in the United States that raise the bar for cancer diagnosis. The main drivers of regional market growth include the growing use of digital pathology in training and education, as well as the incorporation of artificial intelligence into these systems.

Europe

The increasing incidence of cancer, the growing adoption of digital pathology solutions in the United Kingdom, the growing number of conferences in Germany, and the increasing support for digital pathology projects, education, and training programs are all factors contributing to the growth of the European market. Glass slides are scanned in the digital pathology procedure to create virtual images. Pathologists can see a comprehensive picture of cancer patients thanks to the virtual image and associated clinical data working together. This allows pathologists to do additional diagnostic techniques that are not possible with traditional glass slides, like image analysis investigations. On a computer, these images can be examined, tagged, and understood. They can also be utilized for cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Asia-Pacific

Due to rising healthcare spending, medical innovation, the need for affordable digital pathology, and the increasing use of digital imaging in emerging economies, Asia-Pacific is predicted to increase at the quickest rate during the projection period. Strong effects have been felt by the Asia-Pacific healthcare sector due to the increased incidence of cancer cases. Increased demand is anticipated for cutting-edge treatment alternatives, improved patient care facilities, and lower laboratory costs. With about 25% of the Asia-Pacific digital pathology industry's total market share, Japan holds the greatest market share. Furthermore, during the anticipated duration, the nation is anticipated to maintain its prominent position.

LAMEA (Latin America, and The Middle East & Africa)

Over the course of the projection period, LAMEA is anticipated to have tremendous growth. The expansion of the digital pathology market in Latin America and Africa is being driven by factors such as rising cancer incidences, an increase in teleconsultations, effective digital pathology systems, higher adoption rates, and an increase in industry and government participant activity. Additionally, if service providers can get past challenges like the high cost of putting in new infrastructure or technology, they will have profitable growth opportunities due to the growing demand for integrated healthcare facilities, which can be achieved by implementing digital pathology systems.

Read Our Other Trending Reports:

Healthcare Consulting Services Market -

The global healthcare consulting services market is expected to grow at 11 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 62.42 billion by 2029 from USD 24.4 billion in 2020.

Anisotropic Conductive Films Market-

The Global Anisotropic Conductive Films Market is anticipated to grow from USD 2.94 Billion in 2023 to USD 4.82 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market-

The global medical radiation detection, monitoring & safety market is expected to grow at 6.84% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 1.55 USD billion by 2029 from 0.88 USD billion in 2020.

Biomaterials Market –

The global Biomaterials Market is expected to grow at 12.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 355.85 Billion by 2029 from USD 122.30 Billion in 2020.

Patient Flow Management Solutions Market-

The Global Patient Flow Management Solution Market Is Expected To Grow At 21% CAGR From 2022 To 2029. It Is Expected To Reach Above USD 3.95 Billion By 2029 From USD 0.71 Billion In 2020.

Aesthetic Lasers Market-

The global aesthetic lasers market is expected to grow at a 6.97% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 18.78 million by 2029 from USD 10.24 million in 2020.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market -

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is expected to grow at 13.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 7.53 billion by 2030 from USD 3.18 billion in 2023.

Blood Collection Devices Market-

Blood collection devices market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.78 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2029.

Dental Surgical Instruments Market -

The market for Dental Surgical Instruments Market is expected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2029, starting at USD 5.42 billion.

Health IT security Market-

The global Health IT Security Market is expected to grow at 12.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 25.24 billion by 2029 from USD 9.1 billion in 2020.

Customization:

Get more :

can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level, and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus winning them sufficient time and space for market competition.

- 20% customization.

- 5 Countries can be added as per your choice.

- 5 Companies can add as per your choice.

- Free customization for up to 40 hours.

- After-sales support for 1 year from the date of delivery.

Thanks for reading this article...!! you can also customize this report to get select chapters or region-wise coverage with regions such as Asia, North America, and Europe.

About Us:

Exactitude Consultancy is a Market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you. So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact Us:

Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.