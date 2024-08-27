Hiddenlayer Announces Mike Bruchanski As Chief Product Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

HiddenLayer today announced the appointment of Mike Bruchanski as Chief Product Officer. Bruchanski brings over two decades of product and engineering experience to HiddenLayer, where he will drive the company's product strategy and pipeline, and accelerate its mission to support customers' adoption of generative and predictive AI..

"Mike's breadth of experience across the B2B enterprise software lifecycle will be critical as HiddenLayer executes on its mission to protect the machine learning models behind today's most important products," said Chris Sestito, CEO and Co-founder of HiddenLayer. "His expertise will play a key role in accelerating our product roadmap and enhancing our ability to defend enterprises' AI models against various threats."

Bruchanski joins HiddenLayer from Elementary, where he was Vice President of Product, driving the advancement of the company's offerings and market growth. Previously, he held similar roles at Blue Lava, Inc., where he shaped the product vision and strategy, and at Cylance, where he managed the company's portfolio of OEM products and partners.

With a strong foundation in engineering, holding degrees from Villanova University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Mike combines a technical background with experience in scaling organizations' product strategies. His leadership will be invaluable as HiddenLayer continues to innovate and protect AI-driven systems.

"The acceleration of AI has introduced new vulnerabilities and risks in cybersecurity. I'm excited to join the talented team at HiddenLayer to develop solutions that meet the complex challenges facing enterprise customers today," said Bruchanski.

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer is the leading provider of security for AI. Its security platform helps enterprises safeguard the machine learning models behind their most important products. HiddenLayer is the only company to offer turnkey security for AI that does not add unnecessary complexity to models and does not require access to raw data and algorithms. Founded by a team with deep roots in security and ML, HiddenLayer aims to protect enterprise AI from inference, bypass, extraction attacks, and model theft. The company is backed by a group of strategic investors, including M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, Moore Strategic Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, IBM Ventures, and Capital One Ventures.

