Epson To Bring New Generation Of Wide-Format Printing Solutions To PRINTING United Expo

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced it will be showcasing its full line of professional printing solutions at PRINTING United , the annual dynamic and comprehensive printing event. Taking place between Sept. 10-12 in Las Vegas, Epson will be introducing new, highly anticipated products at the show, including a worldwide announcement expanding on its acclaimed signage printer line, as well as sharing a preview of forward-looking transfer printing technology. With the theme of "Seventy5 Candy Company," the booth (#SL8101 ) will offer show attendees the opportunity to indulge in sweet treats, talk with product experts and see product demonstrations showcasing technology for a variety of applications – indoor and outdoor signage, photography, graphics, and textile.

"PRINTING United presents an exciting opportunity to showcase our latest advancements in professional printing technology. We look forward to demonstrating how our innovations are setting new industry standards and delivering exceptional quality and reliability to our customers," said Matt McCausland, group product manager, Industrial Printing, Epson America, Inc. "This year's booth will be extra sweet with a "Candy Company" theme where guests can indulge in sweet treats while enjoying product demonstrations and getting a taste of upcoming technology."

At PRINTING United, Epson booth visitors will get first-hand experience with acclaimed wide-format solutions, including its three PRINTING United Alliance 2024 Pinnacle Product Award winners, as well as view print samples and speak with product experts. Inside the vibrant candy company, visitors can grab their favorite treat and view real-world print applications. Everything in the booth will be printed with Epson technology, including the candy wrappers, candy jar labels, POP displays, signage, and more. Products on display include:



Dye-Sublimation Printers : The #1 dye-sublimation brand in North America1 will be showcasing its new SureColor® F9570H 64-inch printer for the first time at PRINTING United. The SureColor F-Series ranges from desktop to production printing capabilities and are engineered to offer a combination of reliable operation, exceptional quality and blazing fast print output for a range of applications.

Direct-to-Garment (DTG) and Direct-to-Film Printers (DTFilm) : SureColor F-Series DTG and hybrid DTFilm printers, including the now available SureColor F1070 , are designed to increase overall production and deliver outstanding image quality while reducing maintenance and operating costs. Supporting DTG and DTFilm printing, Epson Garment Creator 2 software assists with workflow and job creation, bringing creative ideas to life for small businesses and independent print shops.

UV Flatbed Printers : The SureColor V-Series UV flatbed printers produce vibrant output on rigid media and offer an amazing combination of image quality, productivity and convenience ideal for outstanding-quality outdoor signage, promotional goods and more. Attendees also can learn about a new UV desktop solution, the first line expansion, that will be announced at the show.

Solvent Printers : The SureColor S-Series delivers fast print speeds up to 550 ft/hr2

and same-day lamination capabilities to meet even the most demanding deadlines. Offering unparalleled image quality, these printers print on virtually any media type and deliver up to 98% PANTONE® coverage.3 In addition, booth visitors will be the first to experience a worldwide debut of a new solvent solution touting the latest printing technology.

Resin Printer : The SureColor R-Series 64-inch roll-to-roll printer with water-based resin ink provides consistent, repeatable color for professional-quality vinyl, banner, vehicle wrap, and more at remarkable speeds.

Fine Art, Production Photo & Graphic Arts Printers : From professional photography to fine art reproductions to graphic design, SureColor P-Series printers produce sharp, detailed and colorful prints at remarkable speeds. When coupled with the SureLab® Minilab photo printers, it's a powerhouse solution, purpose built for high-volume photo production.

CAD/Technical Printer : The SureColor T7770DM features full-front operation, high performance quality and versatility to deliver CAD and technical drawings with incredible precision and stunning color.

Color Management Solutions : Measure, compare, and communicate color with the compact, battery powered SD-10 Spectrophotometer . When combined with the Auto Chart Reader and Epson Edge® Color Lite software, it seamlessly integrates into the Epson Edge software ecosystem, creating a comprehensive and efficient color management workflow. Cloud-Based Monitoring Solution : Epson Cloud Solution PORT ®4 provides print shops real-time status monitoring, printer usage analysis, job cost reporting tools and more to streamline operations. Epson Cloud Solution PORT connects to supported SureColor, SureLab, SurePress®, and ColorWorks® printers.

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit:

epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

