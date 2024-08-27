Amazon Photos, Bank Of America, Coca-Cola, Docusign, First Citizens, Wyndham Hotels, Others Awarded Unitq Quality Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BURLINGAME, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ , the leading AI-powered customer feedback empowering organizations to take a customer-centric, real-time data-driven approach to craft high quality products, services and experiences, announced today the 50 winners of the unitQ 2024 Summer Quality Excellence Awards.

These awards celebrate and recognize companies that have shown exceptional commitment to delivering consistently high-quality products and services, and have earned overwhelmingly positive user feedback.

The winners are setting new benchmarks for excellence in their respective sectors, demonstrating unparalleled dedication to the customer experience. These awards represent a commitment from product, engineering and support teams to foster a culture of continuous improvement backed by high user satisfaction.

"The dedication and effort these companies have shown in upholding superior quality across their offerings and client interactions is remarkable and deserves recognition with the unitQ Quality Excellence Award," said Christian Wiklund, unitQ CEO. "We are proud to honor these organizations for their unwavering commitment to excellence."

The unitQ 2024 Summer Quality Excellence Awards, released

today , are grounded on the comprehensive AI analysis

provided by unitQ's customer feedback software. unitQ's proprietary AI and ML algorithms translated, categorized and summarized 40,040,889 pieces of publicly available Google Play Store and Apple App Store user reviews for 7,850 top Android and iOS top mobile applications, surfacing:



Top Quality Issues

Top feature requests

Trending 4-start reviews on brink of a 5-star review Top 50 apps driving quality excellence

Recipients were among those companies that received a Good to Epic unitQ Score . The unitQ Score is unitQ's unbiased and proprietary machine-generated metric that represents the percentage of a company's users reporting a frictionless experience with their product or service. Request your organization's unitQ Score here .

Here are the winners of the Summer 2024 unitQ Quality Excellence Awards in order of unitQ Score:

Rocket Mortgage , 94

EarnIn ,

92

ZipRecruiter , 92

Dasher Direct by Payfare , 92

MapMyWalk by Under Armour , 91

Affirm , 91

Microsoft 365 , 89

Tubi , 89

Chewy , 89

AAA Mobile , 89

Citi Mobile , 88

Remitly , 87

National Bank of Canada , 87

Farmers Insurance , 87

Amazon Photos , 87

Enterprise Rent-A-Car , 87

Hopper , 86

Vinted , 86

DocuSign , 86

Optum Financial , 86

Truist , 85

Lloyds Bank , 85

First Citizens Bank , 85

IBC Bank , 85

Cars , 85

Turo , 85

Cisco Webex , 83

Metro Bank (UK ), 83

Sam's Club , 83

Booking , 83

RIU Hotels , 83

Barclays , 82

+one by The Coca Cola Company , 82

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts , 82

Western Union , 81

IKEA , 81

IHG Hotels & Resorts , 80

Nike , 79

eBay , 79

Wix , 79

Thumbtack , 79

GoDaddy Studio , 78

SeatGeek , 78

Bank of America , 78

ASOS , 77

Roku , 76

Etsy , 76

LinkedIn , 75

Wayfair , 75

Southwest Airlines , 75

Artificial intelligence to identify gaps, growth opportunities

Becoming a user-centric organization requires a deep and personal understanding of the people using today's products. Powered by machine learning and AI, unitQ captures real time user feedback in more than 100 languages from dozens of sources - including Amazon, the Apple App Store, Discord, Google Play Store, Reddit, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Amplitude and more. unitQ also integrates with productivity tools such as GitHub Issues, Jira, PagerDuty, Slack and Zendesk to alert users on key customer issues in any language, location or platform.

Now, with unitQ, product, engineering, support and customer experience leaders get access to a single source of truth for real-time user feedback to inform their product roadmap, alert on bugs, proactively resolve support issues, and gauge sentiment to ensure the best possible customer experience. unitQ is providing companies with a new way to stay close to their users with real-time insights into what their users think, feel and experience.

SOURCE unitQ