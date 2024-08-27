Assembly Polls: Omar Abdullah To Contest From Ganderbal As NC Releases 2Nd List Of 32 Candidates

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid the speculations, the National Vice President Omar Abdullah is all set to contest from Ganderbal assembly as the party has released the list of candidates for the second phase on Tuesday.

The list of 32 candidates has been made public in which Omar has been given mandate from Ganderbal assembly constituency.

As per the second list released by National Conference, Omar Abdullah will be contesting from Ganderbal, Tanveer Sadiq from Zadibal, Mian Mehar Ali from Kangan, Salman Sagar from Hazratbal, Ali Mohammad Sagar from Khanyar, Shameema Firdous from Habba Kadal, Mushtaq Guroo from Chanapora, Ahsan Pardesi from Lal Chowk and Mubarak Gul from Eid Constituency.

The list has been released a day after the NC and Congress inked the seat sharing pact following the rounds of meeting till yesterday.

NC is contesting from 51 seats while Congress will filed candidates from 32 seats. Besides, there will friendly contest on five seats while one each has been given to CPI (M) and Panthers Party.

