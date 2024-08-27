FLYHOUSE MAKES BIG MOVES, TRANSITIONING THEIR ENTIRE FLEET's MAINTENANCE LOGBOOKS TO BLUETAIL's CLOUD-BASED PLATFORM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bluetail , the leading modern aircraft records platform for business aviation, has announced that FlyHouse , a private jet management and Part 135 operator, is the latest provider to complete the digital transition of its aircraft operational and maintenance logbooks to the company's cloud-based digital platform.“FlyHouse has always focused on innovation, and is always looking for opportunities to find new and more efficient ways to tackle our processes,” said FlyHouse's Chief Aviation Officer, Suran Wijayawardana.“With tools like Bluetail, as well as our own proprietary software, we've been able to streamline our maintenance processes and recordkeeping in a big way - leading to more dependability and efficiency for our customers, as well as an increase in ROI.”FlyHouse has recently focused on creating their own unique marketplace reverse auction app, built specifically to increase owner control while limiting any guesswork. The app was specifically released to foster an unmatched experience for plane owners, as well as passengers using the FlyHouse platform, all over the globe.“We're excited to welcome FlyHouse to the growing Bluetail flock,” said Roberto Guerrieri, CEO of Bluetail.“FlyHouse has always been a true thought leader and innovator in the aviation management and charter space. They see the true value of technology, and how it can elevate their entire business model. And with Bluetail, they'll now be able to count safe, secure and searchable records as one of their value propositions.”As the newest addition to FlyHouse's technology stack, Bluetail will allow them to share all of an aircraft's records with MROs anywhere in the world, any time. Allowing for faster maintenance, a decrease in AOG time, and a return to revenue service in record time – all with FlyHouse's impressive safety rating, one of the highest in the industry.FlyHouse has earned a PLATINUM rating from ARG/US, the leading independent safety rating systemAbout FlyHouseFlyHouse is a private jet management, and charter company focused on aircraft owners and the ownership experience. FlyHouse is putting an end to opaque invoicing and the obscure, outdated and predatory business practices that are the hallmarks of its competitors. FlyHouse's approach streamlines the charter flight process with the introduction of application-based technology currently in development. At FlyHouse, everyone is trained on one unifying value-to treat each and every aircraft, trip, and expense as if it were their own. For more information, please visitAbout BluetailBluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device. Our customers experience the peace of mind from knowing every aircraft logbook, document, and history is professionally scanned, indexed, and secured with our FAA-compliant, cloud-based SaaS platform so they can focus on running and growing their business. Learn more at

