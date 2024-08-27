Palestinian Ministry of Health confirms death of civilian in Bethlehem

(MENAFN) The Palestinian of Health has confirmed the death of a civilian in the village of Wadi Rahhal, located south of Bethlehem, following a violent incident involving Israeli settlers. The victim, Khalil Salem Khalawi, aged 40, was killed as a result of gunfire from the settlers. The attack also left three other individuals with moderate injuries.



Hamdi Ziada, the head of the Wadi Rahhal Village Council, reported to the news agency Wafa that settlers launched an aggressive assault targeting homes near a local boys' school. During this attack, the settlers used live ammunition, which led to the injuries of the four civilians. The situation was further exacerbated when Israeli forces arrived in the village to protect the settlers. These forces deployed stun grenades and tear gas against the residents, causing several cases of suffocation among the local population.



This incident is part of a troubling pattern of escalating settler violence in the West Bank. Statistics for the first half of this year reveal a significant surge in such attacks, with a total of 1,334 reported incidents. These attacks have resulted in the deaths of seven Palestinian civilians. Khalawi’s death adds to this grim toll, bringing the number of Palestinian martyrs in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem since October 7, 2023, to 651.



The attack in Wadi Rahhal highlights the increasing frequency and severity of violence faced by Palestinian communities. It underscores a broader trend of settler aggression and its severe impact on civilian life in the region. The rising tensions and frequent assaults contribute to a worsening humanitarian situation and underscore the urgent need for intervention and resolution.

MENAFN27082024000045015687ID1108604974