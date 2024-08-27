Israel Receives Over 50,000 Tonnes Of Military Equipment, Ammunition From U.S., During Gaza Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Aug 27 (NNN-XINHUA) – Five hundred and 107 ships have delivered more than 50,000 tonnes of armaments and military equipment from the United States to Israel, since the start of the war in Gaza last Oct, the Israeli Defence said, yesterday.

“The equipment procured and transported includes armoured vehicles, munitions, ammunition, personal protection gear, and medical equipment,” the ministry said.

The military transports have been“crucial for sustaining the Israel Defence Forces' operational capabilities during the ongoing war” in the Gaza Strip, and against Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border, it added.

The ministry did not specify from which countries the arms were purchased, though Israeli government officials had said that, the majority of its weapons and ammunition were procured from the United States and Europe.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, last year.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 40,400, according to Gaza-based health authorities.– NNN-XINHUA