عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Hessa St. Bridge Authority Warns Motorists

Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Hessa St. Bridge Authority Warns Motorists


8/27/2024 5:14:01 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 9:54 AM

Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 10:20 AM

Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on Hessa St. Bridge on Tuesday morning.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident that occurred on Hessa St. Bridge heading towards sheikh Zayed Road.


Dubai Police has asked motorists to be extra cautious.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

  • UAE: Major traffic jams reported on key roads as schools open for new academic year
  • Taking Salik road, leaving early: How UAE residents tackled back-to-school traffic
  • UAE airlifts injured woman, family after major traffic accident in Oman

MENAFN27082024000049011007ID1108604806


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search