Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Hessa St. Bridge Authority Warns Motorists

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 9:54 AM

Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 10:20 AM

Dubai have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on Hessa St. Bridge on Tuesday morning.

The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident that occurred on Hessa St. Bridge heading towards Zayed Road.

Dubai Police has asked motorists to be extra cautious.

