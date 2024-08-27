Dubai Traffic Alert: Accident On Hessa St. Bridge Authority Warns Motorists
Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 9:54 AM
Last updated: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 10:20 AM
Dubai Police have put out an alert informing motorists of an accident on Hessa St. Bridge on Tuesday morning.
The authority took to X to alert drivers of an accident that occurred on Hessa St. Bridge heading towards sheikh Zayed Road.
Dubai Police has asked motorists to be extra cautious.
