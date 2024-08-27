QNB And Ooredoo Cooperate To Provide Top-Quality Telecom And Lifestyle Experiences

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB, the largest institution in the Middle East and Africa, launched its new QNB First member-exclusive packages in partnership with Ooredoo, the leading company in Qatar, to reward members for their loyalty and offer an array of privileges, from 25 August 2024 to 31 December 2025.

These specially tailored packages are designed to provide members with a dedicated variety of benefits including unlimited local calls, unlimited local data, and unlimited roaming in the GCC as well as complimentary subscriptions and premium benefits upon presenting their QNB First debit or credit cards at any Ooredoo store.

The launch of this campaign comes as part of QNB First's unmatched luxury offerings, and emphasises the bank's efforts towards providing superior priority banking aimed at enhancing every member's exclusive lifestyle.

Commenting on the launch, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President of Group Retail Banking at QNB, said:“We are happy to announce the launch of this campaign in partnership with Ooredoo, which comes as a testament to our efforts in providing a premium banking experience with a host of valuable products and services, tailored to fit the unique requirements of our QNB First members. We hope to continue providing high-quality products and services for our members and customers in all of our future campaigns and collaborations.”

For his part, Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said:“We are delighted to partner with QNB to bring our premium telecom services and lifestyle experiences to QNB First members. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative, customer-focused solutions that enhance the everyday lives of our customers. We look forward to offering these exclusive benefits and ensuring our customers enjoy the best that both Ooredoo and QNB have to offer.”

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across 3 continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating across 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines.