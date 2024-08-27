R2 Capital Reaches 100% Occupancy At Rothesay Centre In Saint John, NB

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Alberta, Canada, 27th August 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , R2 Capital Partners , a prominent firm, proudly announces the achievement of 100% occupancy at Rothesay Centre in Saint John, NB, following the successful lease agreements with three key tenants. This milestone marks a significant accomplishment, elevating the Centre from 77% occupancy at the time of just two years ago.







In addition to filling vacancies, R2 Capital Partners has made substantial investments in updating the curb appeal and implementing various other improvements aimed at attracting more tenants and customers. These enhancements have significantly elevated the overall experience for the community, positioning Rothesay Centre as a premier shopping destination in the region.

Among the new tenants, Fit4Less-a budget-friendly fitness brand under GoodLife Fitness-has taken up a prime 20,000-square-foot space, further complementing the Centre's diverse retail offerings. The swift execution of this lease underscores R2's agility and expertise in the market.

Beyond tenant leasing, R2 has also secured auxiliary revenue streams, including a Digital Billboard lease to Pattinson and a cell tower lease to Rogers. The firm has also identified and implemented several additional revenue-generating opportunities by making effective use of previously underutilized areas of the property. These strategic moves not only enhance the value of Centre but also deliver exceptional returns for our investors.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of our team's efforts at Rothesay Centre,” said Brock Rogerson, Managing Partner of R2 Capital Partners.“The combination of full occupancy, significant property improvements, and new revenue streams highlights our commitment to delivering value to both our tenants and investors.”

Fit4Less joins a diverse lineup of national and regional tenants, including Atlantic Superstore, Staples, Cannabis NB, Starbucks, Sheppard Chiropractic, and Maritime Bus, solidifying Rothesay Centre's position as a leading shopping destination in Saint John.

R2 Capital provides individual investors with access to institutional-grade real estate assets, specializing in necessity-based retail, office and residential real estate; sourcing opportunities both on and off-market across North America.

From acquisition to disposition, R2 Capital oversees the entire investment lifecycle in-house, leveraging top talent in legal, acquisitions, financing, property management, leasing, and other vital areas.