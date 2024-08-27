عربي


Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Meets PM Modi In Delhi; Submits Detailed Memorandum On Wayanad Landslides

8/27/2024 5:00:17 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in Delhi and rehabilitation for Wayanad was discussed in the meeting. The state government has submitted an additional, detailed memorandum also which was requested by the Centre.

AsiaNet News

