Ecuador’S Presidential Race: Noboa And González Emerge As Early Favorites

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Ecuador, the presidential election on February 9, 2025, is nearing, with incumbent Daniel Noboa and ex-lawmaker Luisa González leading the polls.



According to a recent survey by Comunicaliza, Noboa holds 32.4% of the voter preference. González follows with 25.4%.



The poll, conducted from August 16 to 18, involved interviews with 4,971 individuals.



These leaders significantly outpace other competitors, including businessman Jan Topic, who secured only 6.3%.



Most of the 17 candidates trail with less than 1% each. Noboa and González previously contended in the 2023 elections, where Noboa won in the runoff.



The survey's margin of error is 1.39%, indicating a reliable snapshot of voter sentiment.



Meanwhile, the National Electoral Council (CNE started accepting presidential nominations this week.







This process includes verifying candidates' eligibility before their official candidacy registration, which begins on September 13.



Daniel Noboa is aligned with the centrist Acción Democrática Nacional coalition, while Luisa González represents the left-leaning Revolución Ciudadana movement.



Noboa, aged 36, represents the younger generation of politicians seeking to continue his political agenda. He assumed office on November 23 for an 18-month term.



This followed his predecessor, Guillermo Lasso, who dissolved the National Assembly and called for early elections amid a political crisis.



This election underscores critical issues like leadership, policy direction, and international relations for Ecuadorians.



As the campaign intensifies, alliances and strategic moves are likely to reshape the electoral outlook in this pivotal South American country.

Background

As Ecuador gears up for its 2025 presidential campaign, the political rift between President Daniel Noboa and Vice President Verónica Abad takes center stage, revealing the layers of strategy beneath allegations of gender-based political violence.



President Noboa, who began his term in November 2023, strategically appointed Vice President Abad as ambassador to Israel.



This move, commonly viewed within political spheres as a tactic to minimize political opposition, has been recast by Abad. She has characterized it as gender-based marginalization.



This reframing introduces a modern narrative of gender politics into what may traditionally be seen as standard political sidelining.



Ecuador's Presidential Race: Noboa and González Emerge as Early Favorites

MENAFN27082024007421016031ID1108604596