Pope Francis gathers with families of victims of Beirut port explosion

(MENAFN) Pope Francis expressed profound sorrow on Monday over the continued loss of innocent lives in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the situation in Lebanon. During a heartfelt meeting at the Vatican with families affected by the Beirut port explosion on August 4, 2020, the Pope conveyed his deep emotional connection and shared their grief. He underscored that being present with those who lost loved ones in the devastating blast is deeply moving for him and assured them that they, and their departed family members, are held in his prayers.



The Pope emphasized the shared yearning for truth and justice regarding the explosion, a sentiment that resonates with both him and the bereaved families. Reflecting on the broader context of the explosion and ongoing regional conflicts, he voiced his anguish over the persistent loss of innocent lives caused by war, including the current strife between Palestine and Israel, with Lebanon enduring significant repercussions.



In his address, Pope Francis stressed that war only worsens the state of the world and expressed a hopeful vision for peace in Lebanon and the broader Middle East. He underscored Lebanon's potential to be a beacon of peace, where diverse communities coexist harmoniously, prioritizing the common good over individual interests and fostering unity among different religions and sects in a spirit of fraternity.



The August 4, 2020, explosion in Beirut, one of the largest non-nuclear blasts ever recorded, resulted in over 200 deaths, 6,500 injuries, and extensive damage to around 50,000 housing units, with property losses estimated at USD15 billion. The investigation into the explosion has faced complications, including the release of all suspects by Lebanon's highest court in January and subsequent charges filed against the judge leading the investigation by Ghassan Oweidat, Lebanon's top prosecutor.

