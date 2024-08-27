Canada imposes 100 percent tariff on imports of EVs from China

(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday the implementation of a 100 percent tariff on imports of electric from China. This decision aligns with similar measures taken by the United States to curb the influx of Chinese electric cars into North America, which are perceived as being unfairly subsidized by the Chinese government. The move is part of broader efforts by Canada and its allies to address what they see as market distortions created by state-backed industries in China, particularly in the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.



Trudeau's announcement came with strong criticism of China's practices, accusing the country of not adhering to the same environmental and labor standards as other nations. As one of the largest exporters of electric vehicles globally, China has been under scrutiny for its production practices, which many in the international community argue give Chinese manufacturers an unfair competitive edge. In addition to the tariff on electric vehicles, Trudeau also revealed a 25 percent tax on Chinese steel and aluminum imports, further escalating trade tensions between the two countries.



The issue of state-subsidized Chinese exports has been a growing concern in international trade, particularly in sectors such as electric vehicles, where China has rapidly become a dominant player. Trudeau's actions follow a trend among Western nations to take a tougher stance on Chinese imports, aiming to protect domestic industries and ensure a level playing field. The United States has already implemented similar tariffs, and Canada’s alignment with these measures highlights a coordinated effort to address the challenges posed by China’s economic practices.



Earlier in July, the European Union also took steps to address the influx of Chinese electric vehicles, imposing a provisional tariff of up to 38 percent on these imports. The European Commission justified this decision by accusing Beijing of providing illegal subsidies to Chinese manufacturers, thus enabling them to flood international markets with cheaper vehicles. A final decision on the EU’s tariff is expected in November, but the move signals growing global resistance to what many view as China’s unfair trade practices in the electric vehicle industry.

