Amb. Mrs. Catherine Agionomoisi Utsalo Speaks at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations

Amb. Dr. Mrs. Catherine Agionomoisi Utsalo receives the President's Volunteer Service Award

Amb. Dr. Mrs. Catherine Agionomoisi Utsalo - featured on Times Square

Amb. Dr. Mrs. Catherine Agionomoisi Utsalo was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Philanthropist, pastor, gospel singer, and certified IT consultant, Amb. Dr. Mrs. Catherine Agionomoisi Utsalo was a featured keynote speaker at the Empowering Women and Girls to Thrive Summit at the United Nations.This inspiring event, which took place on Wednesday, July 31 at the United Nations Plaza in New York City, aligns with Sustainable Developmental Goal #5: "to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls."The event featured 14 diverse women who came together to offer solutions to issues women and girls all over the world face. It also featured Ben Dotsei Malor, Chief Editor at the UN News, who shared his own empowering journey and message.Amb. Dr. (Mrs.) Catherine A. Utsalo is a forgiveness coach, motivational speaker, and author of I AM ME: Rebuilding Self-Esteem From Inside, which is available on Amazon . She founded the "Mothers are First Responders" movement, is the CEO of Moisi Naturals LLC and is the Vice President of Prezens for Charity.“My talk will help women and girls who have faced rejection and trauma, particularly those dealing with reproductive health issues like fibroids, miscarriages, and stigmatization. It aims to provide hope, resilience, and actionable personal and health empowerment steps,” said Amb. Utsalo.“I hope the audience will take away a sense of empowerment and the realization that they are not alone in their struggles. They should feel encouraged to seek help, speak out about their experiences, and find strength in their journey towards healing and personal growth,” she continued.“My talk combines deeply personal experiences with actionable insights, inspiring women to forgive others, forgive themselves rise above their circumstances, and thrive,” she expressed.Her talk, titled“3 Strategies for Enhancing Reproductive Health and Personal Growth for Women,” was crafted using the S.T.O.R.Y. System for Transformational Storytelling, created by Dr. Elayna Fernández.“Elayna's S.T.O.R.Y. System is straightforward and intuitive. It focuses on authenticity and emotional connection. It has added value to my storytelling by helping me highlight the key elements of my journey, enhancing the depth and impact of my messages, and making my narrative more relatable and impactful. This has significantly enhanced my personal and professional brand.Since incorporating Elayna's S.T.O.R.Y. System, I have seen a noticeable increase in audience engagement and positive feedback. My social media following has grown, and I have received more invitations to speak at events. My programs, such as“Mothers are First Responders: Fibroids Begone” have also gained more traction and support,” she shared.Attendees who came from Nigeria, Ghana, England, Panama, Canada, and across the United States shared how Ambassador Mrs. Catherine Utsalo's talk impacted them:“Her healing mission is a ministry of women's health and child care.”“Her desire to encourage women to find their own forgiveness as a Forgiveness Coach through her organization is beyond inspiring women to thrive.”“Catherine offers an inspiring and uplifting message for those who struggle with unplanned pregnancy and infertility.”“Ambassador Utsalo's speech on providing financial support, and quality medical care for women is so important, as well as her work educating women on fibroids and providing training on CPR and first aid for women. Her work empowering women to take charge of their menstrual and reproductive health is vitally important.”“More people need to hear this message and know there is support available.”“Ambassador Mrs. Catherine Utsalo's passion for supporting women's health issues shone through as she eloquently presented practical strategies for empowerment and growth. Catherine's dedication to advocating for women's health is truly commendable, and her message resonated with me on a personal level.”“I couldn't hold my tears back with Ambassador. Catherine Utsalo' talk. Her mission is so important and needed in our world.”“It's definitely important for women to be educated about fibroids and the decisions they can make about their own healthcare.”“ I felt as though I was learning from a wise and respected matriarch. Her words about ending the stigma surrounding reproductive health are important. Every woman deserves to be heard and validated.”“Ambassador Utsalo's talk made me feel deep compassion for women who are mistreated because of the stigma of being pregnant outside of wedlock. In other countries, this situation is life-altering if not life-endangering. It also lays out strategies to support women's basic needs in other countries with education, financial support, and medical care.”“Catherine's talk was moving, educational, and powerful, leaving a lasting impression on all who heard her story. Her work and foundation offer hope to women struggling with fibroids. Join the movement.”“Her passionate delivery and valuable insights will inspire and support others to take control of their health and well-being.”At the event, Ambassador Mrs. Catherine Utsalo was also honored with the President's Volunteer Service Award, with an accompanying letter signed by President Joe Biden, because of her commitment to improving women's reproductive health and personal growth, as well as their overall well-being and empowerment. To commemorate this incredible achievement, she was featured on a billboard in Times Square later that day.“Listen to the summit talks because they offer real-life stories of resilience, practical advice, and inspiration for overcoming adversity. These talks provide valuable insights and resources for personal and professional growth, helping women and girls everywhere to thrive,” said Ambassador Mrs. Catherine Utsalo.To learn more, Follow her on Instagram @moisi_naturals , @moisi_praise , and Facebook at Prezens for Charity. Be sure to connect on LinkedIn at .

3 Strategies for Enhancing Reproductive Health and Personal Growth for Women

