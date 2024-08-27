Moi Convenes Fifth Orientation Forum For Scholarship Students For 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Interior (MoI) has held the fifth orientation forum for its scholarship students for 2024.

Several officials and officers at the ministry, alongside representatives of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and some state universities attended the forum.

The event, which is held annually, was intended to familiarize scholarship students with scholarship section at the ministry and its role in making environment conducive for them to study, in addition to caring for them, based on carefully studies scientific principles and enforced standards. Additionally, the forum responded to their queries and provided the required tips and advice.

Addressing the forum, Head of Scholarships Section at the MoI's Human Resources Department, Lt. Col. Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Ibrahim, talked about the mechanisms of selecting students within the annual scholarship programme. He affirmed that MoI has attained prominent levels of corporate performance through giving foremost attention to human talents and advanced technologies.

Lt. Col. Al Ibrahim gave a presentation about his efforts in the past years, in addition to highlighting the academic scholarship programme 2024, its vision and objectives, the universities where students engage in studies, as well as rules and regulation the scholarship students should adhere to.

The forum featured awareness lectures about study plans, academic guidance, and the mechanisms, in addition to policies MoEHE pursues regarding scholarships and equivalency of certificates.

Upon concluding the event, Director of the MoI's Human Resources Department, Maj. Gen. Khalifa Nasr Al Nasr honored the MoI's outstanding male and female students in the scientific fields, alongside the participating bodies.