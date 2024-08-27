New College To Host Bill Nye“The Science Guy” And Michael Shellenberger For Socratic Stage Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bill Nye

Michael Shellenberger

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New College of Florida will host Can Science Save the World? An Evening with Bill Nye and Michael Shellenberger at the Sarasota Opera House on Saturday, September 14, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Engineer, comedian, bestselling author, and inventor Bill Nye“The Science Guy” is joined by author and journalist Michael Shellenberger for an eye-opening and informative discussion on how everyday people can improve the world through science. The discussion and audience Q&A will be moderated by Dr. Mark Bauerlein.Nye is the recipient of 18 Emmy Awards for his work as creator and host of“Bill Nye the Science Guy,” a show that introduced the millennial generation to science and engineering in an entertaining and accessible format. The show, which ran from 1993-1998, was the most-watched educational TV show in the United States during at the time. He remains a prominent figure in science and media, and is a respected champion for scientific literacy.Shellenberger is the bestselling author of San Fransicko: Why Progressives Ruin Cities and Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All, serves as CBR Chair of Censorship, Politics and Free Speech at the University of Austin, and is the Founder of Public, the number one Substack for News. He is a leading investigative journalist and regularly testifies before and advises governments around the world.Tickets are available online at . Tickets are $100 general admission, with discounted $25 tickets available to local students with ID. Additional VIP packages are also available. All tickets include valet parking. Current New College students, faculty and staff can reserve complimentary tickets to the event in advance by visiting ncf/socraticstage .The event marks the first Socratic Stage Dialogue Series event of New College's Fall 2024 semester. The Socratic Stage, produced by the New College Office of Public Policy Events, seeks to advance civil discourse and engagement through facilitating events that foster open discussion and debate on relevant public policy issues. Such debates or group forums provide opportunity for a wide range of viewpoints and perspectives to be presented.Learn more about Can Science Save the World? An Evening with Bill Nye and Michael Shellenberger and other upcoming Socratic Stage events at ncf/socraticstage.

