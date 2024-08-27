US Welcomes Resumption Of Humanitarian Aid Delivery In Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- The United States welcomed the resumption of humanitarian aid deliveries through the Adre border crossing from Chad into famine-stricken areas in Sudan's Darfur.

The lack of humanitarian aid in the past six months has worsened the historic levels of the famine across Sudan, especially in Zamzam camp, said the US Department of State in a statement late Monday.

The US also hailed the efforts to reopen emergency aid deliveries to the affected areas in Darfur via the Dabbah Road from Sudan.

This breakthrough was made during the talks held in Switzerland this month by the Aligned for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) Group, which includes the United States, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, the African Union, and the UN, the statement said.

The ALPS Group carried out intense talks with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese Armed Forces to increase access to lifesaving humanitarian assistance for millions of Sudanese, it said.

There are over 25 million Sudanese people facing acute hunger, and over ten millions have been displaced from their homes. (end)

