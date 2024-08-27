New Historical Biography Book Release - A Long, Long Watch: Volume I by David G. Gitkov

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) The new historical biography, A Long, Long Watch: Volume I, offers readers an glimpse into the trials and triumphs of a young boy’s life amidst the turbulence of early 20th-century Russia.



Born amidst the echoes of the "Guns of August" in 1914, Gitkov's narrative unfolds against the backdrop of a harsh Communist regime. The book details his family's struggle against starvation, the black market, and the arrest of his father. At fourteen, Gitkov’s family managed a daring escape from Russia, but their subsequent four-year detainment in Prague thwarted his boyhood dreams and aspirations.



Gitkov’s biography is not a typical historical account but a deeply personal narrative that intertwines his youthful experiences with the broader historical landscape. The author presents a raw and honest portrait of his younger self—complete with flaws and virtues—as he navigates a world marked by both extraordinary events and everyday struggles.



The book challenges readers to view history through a more personal lens, rejecting the notion of a glorified hero. Instead, Gitkov’s story is a rich tapestry of genuine reflections and authentic experiences, with all the historical and geographical details meticulously verified.



For those interested in a historical narrative that breaks from traditional heroism, A Long, Long Watch: Volume I offers a unique and thought-provoking perspective. Gitkov’s use of literal translations of colloquial speech adds to the book's authentic voice, creating a deeply immersive reading experience.





