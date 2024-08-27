Modi Confirms To Biden That He Wants Peace In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Indian Prime Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to restoring peace in Ukraine during a phone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden.

“Spoke to Joe Biden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability,” Modi said.

He added that they also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and“the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus.”

As Ukrinform reported, Narendra Modi visited Ukraine on August 23. In Kyiv, he held talks with Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the Indian prime minister's visit, four documents were signed in the areas of medicine, agricultural cooperation, humanitarian relations, and culture.

Photo: Yorgos Karahalis/Bloomberg