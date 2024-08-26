Father Charged With Manslaughter After Alleged Stabbing Death Of Son

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN -

The Criminal

Court prosecutor on Monday charged a father with manslaughter in connection with the alleged stabbing death of his son in an Amman neighbourhood earlier in the day, official sources said.

The victim died after being allegedly stabbed by his father while at their home in Marikh neighbourhood, a senior official source said.

The suspect called the Civil Defence Department to take his son to hospital and waited for to arrive, the senior official source said.

In his initial confessions to the authorities, the suspect claimed that he“stabbed his son with a knife following a heated argument,” the senior official source said.

Investigators seized a knife at the house and sent it to the Forensic and Laboratories Department for further analysis, the senior official source said.

The victim was stabbed twice in the chest, a senior medical source said.

The Criminal Court prosecutor is expected to summon members from both the victim and the suspect's family to learn more about the murder, the senior judicial source said.

The suspect was ordered detained at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days pending further investigations, the senior judicial source said.