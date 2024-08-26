ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Following Proven Path From High-End Equestrian Market To Full-Scope Luxury Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Many renowned luxury brands – houses and watchmakers – honor their equestrian roots and the strong relationship with horses, from Rolex and Longines to Burberry, Gucci, Hermès, and Ralph Lauren

The companies, which have successfully remained in operation for decades and continue to be influenced by equestrian elements, underscore the proven potential of the luxury equestrian to build large-scale luxury players

Beyond an equestrian influence, leading fashion houses emphasize and embody quality, unmatched craftsmanship, and innovation, qualities that ECGI Holdings and its subsidiary Pacific Saddlery have adopted A diversified holding company, ECGI Holdings intends to cater to the growing demand for high-quality equestrian apparel through its new collection under the Allon brand, building to broader luxury sectors

In 1901, the then-45-year-old Burberry, now a renowned British luxury fashion house, ran a public competition seeking a winning entry that would become the new logo for the company. The winning entry was the equestrian knight design (“EKD”), a testimony to the company's relationship with its communities. The EKD depicted an armor-clad knight riding a horse while wielding on one hand a shield emblazoned“B” and on the other, a banner that reads 'Prorsum' (Latin for 'Forward') ( ).

Since then, the EKD symbol underwent several transformations, with Burberry recently reviving it under the auspices of Daniel Lee, its new creative director, as part of the company's rebranding efforts. Burberry's equestrian-inspired logo is one of a few prominent logos that feature a horse and its...

