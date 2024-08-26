Investment Surge Propels Mozambique’S Economic Expansion

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) From 2019 to 2023, Mozambique secured 8.9 billion euros in diverse investments, enhancing its economic landscape.



President Filipe Nyusi disclosed this influx at the 59th edition of the Maputo International Fair (Facim ). It underscores the country's focused efforts on diversifying its economic sectors and export destinations.



Key investments were distributed across various sectors: 40% in energy, 18% in tourism, 15% in industry, 14% in services, and 5% in construction.



These investments stemmed from pivotal economic accelerators like VAT reductions and visa exemptions for 29 countries in 2022, aimed at broadening the economic base.



The economic composition during the first quarter of this year highlighted agriculture and related activities at 31.5%, extractive industries at 10.5%, and smaller contributions from transport, commerce, and other industries.







This diversification is part of a broader strategy to stabilize and grow the economy amidst global challenges.



Despite a projected annual growth rate of 5.5%, 2024 started with a lower growth rate of 3.2%. This slowdown reflects the impact of tight monetary policies designed to maintain low inflation and encourage steady economic expansion.



Furthermore, Mozambique 's export strategy is pivoting towards more diversified and competitive markets. The country is moving beyond traditional partners like India and South Africa to include emerging markets in Asia and Europe.



President Nyusi's call to expand export quality and quantity illustrates a strategic push to make Mozambique a more significant player on the global stage.



The large turnout at the Facim, with over 3,300 exhibitors from 26 countries participating, supports this vision. Their presence showcases Mozambique's commitment to fostering international trade and investment partnerships.



In essence, Mozambique's economic maneuvers are laying the foundation for sustained growth and international integration. This marks a pivotal chapter in its developmental narrative.

