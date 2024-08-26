São Tomé’S Aspirations Hinge On External Support: A Strategic Outlook

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Tomé and Príncipe hold a strategic position in the Gulf of Guinea. The nation's reached $540 million in 2023.



Per capita income was approximately $2,468, highlighting potential amidst adversity. STP is one of Africa's smallest nations in size and population.



Its expansive Exclusive Economic Zone offers unique opportunities. The zone is 160 times its land area, benefiting the maritime and sectors.



Recent growth has been modest. Real GDP growth reached 1.1% in 2023. It is forecast to accelerate to 2.6% in 2024. Improving tourism conditions drives this growth.



Increased exports, particularly in services, also contribute. Investment is critical to transforming the energy sector. Reducing dependency on imported fossil fuels is essential.







Enhanced tourism facilities and maritime services are planned. These plans capitalize on STP's natural and strategic advantages.



The country needs around $223.3 million for the green energy transition. It aims for 50% renewable energy capacity by 2035.



STP requires approximately $150 million by 2030 for climate action targets. These targets include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 27%. Efforts to improve fiscal health include comprehensive tax reforms.



These reforms aim at broadening the tax base and enhancing revenue collection. Currency stability and debt management are focal points for economic policy.



Public investment relies heavily on multilateral and bilateral donors. These donors account for about 40% of total public investment.



STP commits to significant environmental strategies. It aims to mitigate climate change impacts through sustainable practices. Investments in green energy are a priority.



Additionally, the Blue Economy Strategy outlines a need for $116.1 million. This investment targets the environment, fisheries, tourism, and spatial planning.



The medium-term growth outlook for STP is influenced by external economic conditions. Global economic recovery and geopolitical tensions play a role.

Navigating Energy and Financial Challenges

The government's Vision 2030 seeks to establish STP as a regional leader. This vision focuses on the maritime, financial, and tourism sectors.



Sustained investments in human capital and infrastructure are required. The annual investment needed is projected at about 14% of GDP.



Overall, the estimated financing needs for STP are around $2.7 billion up to 2063. External financing and international cooperation are crucial to addressing these challenges.



In addition, The country faces significant challenges in transitioning its power sector. The current generation capacity is 19.85 MW, against a demand of 20.8 MW.



This demand is projected to reach 51.7 MW by 2035. Water and sanitation access in rural areas requires substantial investment. $144.3 million is needed to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.



The Debt Sustainability Analysis indicates that STP 's public debt is sustainable but in distress. Unresolved external arrears contribute to this distress.



Policy recommendations include accelerating concessional lending and restructuring the global financial architecture. Adopting green policies and leveraging private sector financing is essential.



The country will need more than $185.2 million by 2030 for climate change financing. The average annual requirement is $17.8 million.



Overall, São Tomé and Príncipe's strategic outlook for 2035 involves significant financial needs. Strategic investments are necessary to achieve sustainable economic growth and climate resilience.



Reforms in international financial policies are needed. Increased private sector involvement is crucial. The country must address challenges like a complex regulatory environment.



Limited access to finance and skills gaps hinder progress. Poor infrastructure affects competitiveness and growth potential.



