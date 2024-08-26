(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine tools size is estimated to grow by USD 9.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

1.91%

during the forecast period. Rising industrialization in developing countries

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

adoption of 3D printing technology. However,

high initial and operational costs in production of machine tools

Key market players include 600 Group Plc, Allied Machine and Engineering Corp., ALZMETALL GmbH and Co. KG, AMADA Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., DN Solutions Co. Ltd., FALCON MACHINE TOOLS Co. Ltd., FANUC Bulgaria EOOD, FFG European and American Holdings GmbH, General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp., Georg Fischer Ltd., Haas Automation Inc., Hardinge Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JTEKT Corp., Kennametal Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Makino Inc., Okuma Corp, and Otto Bihler Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG.







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global machine tools market 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Machine Tools Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.91% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.02 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries China, Germany, Japan, India, and France Key companies profiled 600 Group Plc, Allied Machine and Engineering Corp., ALZMETALL GmbH and Co. KG, AMADA Co. Ltd., DMG MORI Co. Ltd., DN Solutions Co. Ltd., FALCON MACHINE TOOLS Co. Ltd., FANUC Bulgaria EOOD, FFG European and American Holdings GmbH, General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corp., Georg Fischer Ltd., Haas Automation Inc., Hardinge Inc., Hyundai Wia Corp., JTEKT Corp., Kennametal Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Makino Inc., Okuma Corp, and Otto Bihler Maschinenfabrik GmbH and Co. KG

Market Driver

The integration of 3D printing technology into the machine tools market is revolutionizing traditional manufacturing processes. Known as additive manufacturing, this innovative technology directly converts digital designs into physical objects layer by layer. Its versatility and flexibility enable the production of complex geometries, customized components, and prototypes across various industries. Manufacturers benefit from reduced time-to-market, design iteration without expensive tooling, on-demand production, localized manufacturing, and mass customization. Advanced additive manufacturing systems, including metal and polymer printers, are in high demand, driving investments in cutting-edge 3D printing technologies. This integration expands manufacturing possibilities, fostering innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness in modern production environments. The transformative potential of 3D printing is being embraced by industries, poised to drive sustained growth and evolution in the global machine tools market.



The Machine Tools Market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in Pressing, Shaping, and Forming industries. Press brake machinery, Lathes, Laser cutters, Punch presses, and Press brakes remain popular choices for metal forming. Agriculture, Shipbuilding, Petroleum machinery, and the Mining sector continue to invest in industrial tools like CNC machines, Robotics, and Human-machine interaction. CNC machining methods, such as Turning and Drill machine, are increasingly being adopted for their efficiency and precision. Asian economies, particularly China, are driving demand in the market due to their capital markets and booming industries. Trends include the use of Computer-aided design software, Point-to-point pathways, Continuous pathways, and advanced technologies like Routers, Mills, Plasma cutters, Programmable B axis, and Metal cutting tools. The adoption of Smart factories, Cloud, Sensors, and Laser EX machines are also transforming the industry. Automobile manufacturers, Electric vehicles, and Transport machinery are key end-users, with Material cost savings being a significant factor in their decision-making process. General machinery and Precision engineering are also seeing growth, with trends towards automation and advanced technologies.



Market

Challenges



The global machine tools market faces significant challenges due to high initial investment and operational costs. These costs, which include the purchase price, installation, training, and setup expenses, as well as ongoing maintenance, repair, energy consumption, and tooling costs, make machine tools a capital-intensive investment for companies. Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are particularly affected due to the substantial upfront expenditures. To address this challenge, machine tool manufacturers can offer flexible financing options, leasing arrangements, or subscription-based models. However, these high costs may result in longer equipment lifecycles and reduced market demand. Economic uncertainties, fluctuating exchange rates, and regulatory compliance requirements further complicate financial considerations, making it difficult for businesses to justify capital investments in machine tools. Consequently, the high costs of machine tools will continue to pose a significant barrier to market growth during the forecast period. The machine tools market encompasses various types of machinery used for metalworking, including bending machines, presses, punching machines, Swiss-type machines, conventional machine tools, and more. Key applications include the semiconductor industry, oil rigs, ships, bridges, engine components, jewelry, and the aircraft and aviation industries. Challenges in this sector include productivity issues due to downtime, the need for lightweight components with high tolerances and intricacy, and the production of small machine parts. CNC manufacturers like Okuma offer cutting-edge technologies such as self-cooling, laser-induced heating, and laser hardening for carbon steel materials. Embracing computer connectivity through remote monitoring and the Internet of Things can help streamline operations and improve efficiency. Machine tools are essential for metalworking in various industries, from metal cutting and drilling holes to facing operations, surfacing, and shaper machines. The market continues to evolve with advancements in multi-axis arms and metal cutting technologies.

Segment Overview



This machine tools market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Automotive

1.2 Industrial machinery

1.3 Precision engineering

1.4 Transportation 1.5 Others



2.1 APAC

2.2 Europe

2.3 North America

2.4 Middle East and Africa 2.5 South America

1.1

Automotive-

The Machine Tools Market is a significant sector, supplying essential equipment for various industries. These tools facilitate manufacturing processes, enhancing productivity and efficiency. Key players in this market include Haas Automation, Makino, and Okuma. They offer a range of CNC machines, lathes, and milling machines, among others. Market growth is driven by increasing industrialization and automation trends. Collaborations and acquisitions also shape the competitive landscape.

Research Analysis

The Machine Tools Market is a dynamic and innovative industry focused on manufacturing industrial components using advanced technologies. It encompasses CNC machines, robotics, and human-machine interaction, enabling the production of intricate components with high tolerances. Smart factories and cloud integration facilitate remote monitoring and management, while sensors and IoT provide real-time data for optimization. Software solutions, including AI and self-learning algorithms, enhance manufacturing efficiency. Emerging trends include lightweight components, electric vehicles, and laser technologies like self-cooling, laser-induced heating, and laser hardening for carbon steel materials. Bending and shearing processes continue to be essential, with ongoing advancements in automation and precision.

Market Research Overview

The Machine Tools Market encompasses a wide range of industrial machiner used for cutting, forming, and shaping various materials, including metals, composites, and plastics. CNC machines, robotics, and human-machine interaction are key technologies driving this market. Smart factories, cloud, sensors, and IoT are transforming traditional machine tools into intelligent, connected systems. Laser EX machines, metal cutting tools, and metal forming machines are essential for precision engineering in industries like automotive, aerospace, and general machinery. Business owners seek efficiency, stability, and flexibility in their machine tools for complex parts and rapid prototyping. The market includes various types of machines such as machining centers, turning machines, grinding machines, milling machines, eroding machines, drilling machines, gear cutting machines, lathe machines, bending machines, presses, punching machines, and machine tools machines. Industries like automobile manufacturing, electric vehicles, automotive OEMs, dealers, motorsport, and the semiconductor industry are significant consumers of machine tools. The market also caters to industries like oil rigs, ships, bridges, and the precision manufacturing of fuel access panels, landing gears, engine mounts, turbines, wheels, and lightweight parts. Operating costs, machining time, and jobs are critical factors for business owners. The market is witnessing digital transformation through CAD, CAM, CNC technologies, and artificial intelligence. Incumbents face competition from new technologies like 3D printing and virtual manufacturing. The market is diverse, with applications ranging from small machine parts to large, complex components in various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Automotive



Industrial Machinery



Precision Engineering



Transportation

Others

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

