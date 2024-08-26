Petrobras and JBS Lead Revenue Charts in Brazil's Second Quarter

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petrobras and JBS led Elos Ayta's analysis of 26 top-revenue firms on Brazil's stock exchange, each posting over R$10 billion ($1.8 billion) in Q2 2024.



These two giants topped the revenue charts, with Petrobras earning R$ 122.2 billion ($22 billion) and JBS close behind at R$ 100.6 billion ($18.11 billion).



Petrobras, despite a 28.5% drop from 2023, has surpassed R$ 100 billion for 13 straight quarters since mid-202, according to the study .



Meanwhile, JBS exceeded R$ 100 billion for the first time, a 9.1% year-over-year increase.



The total revenue for the top 26 firms hit R$ 938 billion ($169 billion), up 2.3% from last year. However, this growth lags behind the national inflation rate of 4.23%.







Notably, Petrobras faced the steepest revenue fall, followed by Gerdau and Braskem, with declines of 27.7% and 24.9%, respectively.



Conversely, the banking sector flourished, led by Santander Brasil, which soared by 188.8%.



Rede D'Or and Simpar also posted significant gains of 115.6% and 88.7%, respectively. This growth highlights robust sectoral expansion despite broader economic challenges.



The analysis categorizes performance by industry, with notable contributions from banking, oil, refining, meat products, and energy sectors.



It utilizes data from company financial disclosures, analyzing operational net revenue for industries and financial intermediation revenue for banks.



This approach provides a detailed view of the economic forces shaping major Brazilian companies' performances.



