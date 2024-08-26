35-Foot Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue, Unveiled By PM Modi, Collapses In Sindhudurg

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A 35-foot statue of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj , unveiled by Prime Narendra Modi in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra in December last year, collapsed on Monday.

According to a PTI report citing an official, the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue collapsed around 1 pm at Rajkot Fort in Malvan.

Following the incident, the opposition parties have slammed the Eknath Shinde-led Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government, alleging it had paid little attention to the quality of work.

| Massive protest in Badlapur over sexual assault of 2 kids, stones thrown at cops

Alleging corruption in the tender for construction of the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said:“The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj erected at Sindhudurg collapsed today. Modiji had inaugurated the structure in December last year. Who was the contractor? Is it correct that the work was given to a Thane-based contractor? What action will be taken against the contractor? How much 'khoke' did the contractor pass on to the 'khoke Sarkar'?”

“We have our emotions attached to him (Shivaji Maharaj). We worship him like God. The statue collapsed due to the high wind. It's unfortunate. Our minister has gone there and is inspecting the situation,” said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on the Shivaji statue collapse incident in Sindhudurg.

PM Modi had unveiled the statue on December 4 last year on the occasion of Navy Day.

| Uddhav Thackeray invokes Shakti Bill amid Badlapur stir: 'But our govt was...'

NCP (SP) state president and former minister Jayant Patil said:“The state government is responsible for the collapse, as it did not take proper care. The government paid little attention to the quality of work. It only focused on conducting an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to unveil the statue. This Maharashtra government only issues new tenders, accepts commissions and gives contracts accordingly.”

Senior officials of the police and district administration visited the site to take stock of the situation and to examine the damage.

Speaking on the issue, Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said:“I don't have all the details about the incident. However, it's important to note that PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan, also the guardian minister of Sindhudurg district, has said a thorough investigation will be conducted in the matter.”

“We are committed to erecting a new statue at the same location. This statue, unveiled by PM Modi, pays tribute to Shivaji Maharaj's visionary efforts in building a sea fort. We will take all necessary steps to address this matter promptly and effectively,” he added.