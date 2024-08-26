MOFA Response To Chinese Government’S Continued Attempts To Use Economic Coercion To Engage In Political Manipulation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, Taiwan – The Chinese has for many years pressured enterprises to comply with its objectives through such coercive tactics as boycotts, sanctions, tax investigations, and allegations of illegal activities, says the of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

“In recent years, the Chinese government has used the so-called“little pinks” and other jingoist Chinese nationalists to stir up abuse against selected targets. Through this disruptive behaviour, as well as associated denunciations by local collaborators in related countries, China has attempted to impose pressure or incite fear, and force compromises and concessions upon companies worldwide,” MOFA said.

In July 2023, an internationally renowned jewelry brand was subjected to criticism by Chinese state media, and insults and intimidation by hordes of Chinese netizens, after it was alleged that the company had listed Taiwan as a country on its official websites outside of China.

Elsewhere, when the Canadian government expelled a Chinese diplomat based in Toronto in May 2023, the“little pink” movement promptly instigated a boycott against Canadian products. These are but two of a long list of examples. In addition to international enterprises, individuals from any sector in any country may also become targets of economic coercion by the Chinese government. Last month, Chinese netizens compiled a list of 94 Taiwanese entertainers who had not stated that Taiwan belonged to China at the time President Lai Ching-te assumed office, pressuring them to take a stand. This is one of many blatant examples of coercion.

“The Beijing authorities' use of“little pink” campaigns is a very clear element in China's cognitive warfare against Taiwan and the international community. However, just like its wolf-warrior diplomacy, this will only arouse aversion among the global community and further tarnish its international image,” MOFA continued.

“The Republic of China (Taiwan) strongly condemns authoritarian China for using such tactics as economic coercion to engage in political manipulation and thereby influence businesses' international commercial activities.

“ MOFA urges the international community to recognize China's ubiquitous application of cognitive warfare tactics. It encourages the international community to work together to counter coercive actions by China's authoritarian government and curb the CCP regime's insatiable aspiration for advancement, as well as its continuous undermining of the rules-based international order and routine commercial activities.”

