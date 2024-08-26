CEC To Discuss Decision On Deputy Candidate Who Died In Car Accident
8/26/2024 3:15:08 PM
The Central Election Commission (CEC) will discuss tomorrow the
decision on the deputy candidate Nasiman Yagublu, who died in a car
accident.
N. Yagublu's candidacy was registered at the Zangilan-Gubadli
electoral district No.125.
The CEC's tomorrow meeting will discuss the issue and a decision
will be made regarding the order of delivering information to the
voters regarding the death of Nasiman Yagublu, whose name was
mentioned as a candidate in the ballot papers. After that, the
district election commission will be given a corresponding task
about the steps to be taken.
It should be noted that Nasiman Yagublu, who worked as a teacher
at Baku State University, was a historian-professor. He was a
candidate for deputy from the Zangilan-Gubadli constituency and had
a road accident while returning from a meeting with voters from
Zangilan. N. Yagublu was buried today in Baku.
