CEC To Discuss Decision On Deputy Candidate Who Died In Car Accident

8/26/2024 3:15:08 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Central Election Commission (CEC) will discuss tomorrow the decision on the deputy candidate Nasiman Yagublu, who died in a car accident.

N. Yagublu's candidacy was registered at the Zangilan-Gubadli electoral district No.125.

The CEC's tomorrow meeting will discuss the issue and a decision will be made regarding the order of delivering information to the voters regarding the death of Nasiman Yagublu, whose name was mentioned as a candidate in the ballot papers. After that, the district election commission will be given a corresponding task about the steps to be taken.

It should be noted that Nasiman Yagublu, who worked as a teacher at Baku State University, was a historian-professor. He was a candidate for deputy from the Zangilan-Gubadli constituency and had a road accident while returning from a meeting with voters from Zangilan. N. Yagublu was buried today in Baku.

AzerNews

