Energy Companies Need To Adjust Plan Of Preparation For Heating Season PM's Adviser

The consequences of today's Russian combined attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure will be clear once the inspection of the affected facilities is completed but it is already obvious that energy companies will have to adjust the plan of preparation for the upcoming heating season.

This was stated by the adviser to the Prime of Ukraine, member of the supervisory board of NEC Ukrenergo, Yuriy Boyko, who spoke at the Center Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The expert emphasized that the consequences of the attack can be correctly assessed after the energy crews fully inspect the affected facilities once the air raid alert is recalled. According to Boyko, part of the current blackouts could be a preventive measure.

"Obviously, based on today's outcome, it will be necessary to analyze the condition of the power system and adjust plans for winter preparations," Boyko said.

The expert noted that no attack removes the task of preparing for the heating season for the energy industry. At the same time, it is currently difficult to predict whether it will be possible to avoid power outages in September and October.

As reported, on the morning of August 26, Russia launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy facilities. Emergency blackouts were introduced throughout Ukraine and water supply interruptions were observed in a number of cities.

A total of 15 regions were affected by the strike.