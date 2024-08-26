Global Surface Intelligence Announces Release Of Landscape Forest Intelligence Platform Forint

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Surface Intelligence (GSI), a leading innovator in geospatial analysis for forest management, proudly announces the launch of ForINT, a groundbreaking data product that provides landscape-level forestry insights instantly. This cutting-edge satellite imagery leverages remote sensing data and artificial intelligence to deliver accurate, comprehensive forest intelligence, inventory, and environmental insights without costly and time-consuming field surveys.

"ForINT provides forest managers a tool built on over 10 years of our experience delivering industry- leading results to our customers," said Peter Young, CEO of GSI. "Previously, forest managers were only able to make educated guesses on the value of forest land before engaging in timberland acquisitions or forest carbon projects; we're now able to provide ground-calibrated insights where timber cruises and other field surveys may not be feasible."

ForINT is designed to transform the way forest managers, landowners, and environmental stakeholders make informed decisions. By offering a wall-to-wall analysis through advanced remote sensing technology, ForINT enables forest managers to optimize their return on investment, plan new land acquisitions and divestitures, enhance carbon sequestration efforts, and improve overall forest management.

ForINT can also aid in comparable properties analyses like those required under the American Carbon Registry's (ACR) Improved Forest Management (IFM) methodology.



ForINT's analyses are powered by supercomputing that harnesses GSI's patented time-series approach, which uses a series of images to determine more information than a snapshot in time. ForINT is now available for demonstration and consultation for select regions within the United States, including the southeast and northeast, with further expansion in coverage planned for 2024 and 2025.

Founded in 2013, Global Surface Intelligence is a leading forest and land classification analytics company, leveraging next generation artificial intelligence to transform satellite imagery, LiDAR, and ground survey data into actionable analytics and insights. GSI has offices in both the United States, and the UK. It has surveyed approximately 100 million acres of forest land across the United States alone. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, GSI continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of geospatial analysis.

