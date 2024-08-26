EQS-News: PANTAFLIX AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

PANTAFLIX: Annual General Meeting 2024 resolves to expand the Company's purpose, change the Company name and elect a new Supervisory Board

PANTAFLIX: Annual General Meeting 2024 resolves to expand the Company's purpose, change the Company name and elect a new Supervisory Board



Munich, 26 August 2024. PANTAFLIX AG (GSIN: A12UPJ ; ISIN: DE000A12UPJ7 ) held its Annual General Meeting 2024 today. The shareholders approved all the resolutions proposed by the management with large majorities and ratified the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board. At the time of the vote, a total of 71.36% of the share capital was quorate. The most important items on the agenda included the election of the entire Supervisory Board as well as the supplementary request for an addition to the agenda to expand the Company's purpose and to change the name of the Company. Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG, summarised the Company's developments in the 2023 financial year. Particular attention was paid to the great future potential of the proprietary AI workflow developed in-house to produce a variety of different film and series formats and thus contribute to better scalability of the business model.



Stephanie Schettler-Köhler, CEO of PANTAFLIX AG: “In the 2023 financial year, we successfully focused on our strengths in film and series production while continuing our pioneering work in the development of innovative AI workflows. By using artificial intelligence, we can realise creative ideas faster and more efficiently. With our subsidiary Storybook Studios GmbH and our first format SPACE VETS, we are at the forefront of this development and expect it to significantly strengthen our competitive position.” The shareholders also voted in favour of expanding the Company's purpose beyond the entertainment and creative industries and changing the name of the Company, which will be called PAL Next AG once it has been entered into the commercial register.



“The expanded corporate purpose gives us greater scope to tap into new, high-growth markets and business areas. This will enable us to make the Company even more stable and resilient and to secure and strengthen our long-term competitiveness by investing in promising and innovative business models. With the expansion of the Company's purpose, a new Company is required that reflects the breadth and diversity of our future business activities,” Stephanie Schettler-Köhler continued. The shareholders also elected a new Supervisory Board on a rotating basis. In addition to the previous Supervisory Board members Marcus Machura and Kerstin Trottnow, Nicolas Paalzow was newly elected to the Supervisory Board. At its constituent meeting following the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of PANTAFLIX AG elected Marcus Machura as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Kerstin Trottnow as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The voting results of the 2024 Annual General Meeting are available on the Company's website at pantaflixgroup .



About PANTAFLIX AG: PANTAFLIX Group is an entertainment company with a strong focus on AI (Artificial Intelligence). With over a decade of experience producing successful movies and series at PANTALEON Films and an expert team creating AI-generated content at STORYBOOK STUDIOS, PANTAFLIX is uniquely positioned for cutting-edge, modern entertainment. With offices in Munich and Berlin, PANTAFLIX Group cooperates with renowned partners such as Amazon, Disney, Sky, Netflix, Degeto, Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery. PANTAFLIX AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the XETRA symbol PAL and

ISIN DE000A12UPJ7 .



