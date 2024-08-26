Biomednewsbreaks - Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Subsidiary Appoints Industry Veteran As Subsidiary President

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Aditxt

(NASDAQ: ADTX) , an innovation dedicated to discovering, developing and deploying promising innovations, has announced a new president for its majority-owned subsidiary, Pearsanta Inc. According to the announcement, Christoper Mitton has been named president of the subsidiary, which focuses on precision health. Mitton has an impressive career of leadership in the medical diagnostics space spanning more than two decades. His experience includes building and leading successful commercial operations, as well as gaining impressive expertise in product commercialization, business development, and strategic sales and marketing.

According to the announcement, Mitton will continue to serve as CEO of MDNA Life Sciences Inc. His previous experience has included heading sales operations at Cancer Genetics Inc., leading the North American commercial expansion for Ipsogen and managing the entire personalized healthcare portfolio for Qiagen.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to Pearsanta at this pivotal moment,” said Aditxt cofounder, chair and CEO Amro Albanna in the press release.“Our mission at Aditxt is to build and accelerate companies focusing on innovative health solutions that tackle some of the most critical challenges in healthcare. We believe that Chris's leadership will be key as we seek to drive the commercial success of Pearsanta, advancing breakthrough innovations and creating value for all stakeholders. We feel strongly that his personalized healthcare and commercial strategy expertise make him the ideal leader to guide Pearsanta's next growth phase as we accelerate our precision health initiatives.”

