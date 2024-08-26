Egyptian, Chadian Fms Address Sudan Crisis, Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Badr Abdelatty, met with Chad's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, Chadians Abroad, and International Cooperation, Abderaman Koulamallah to discuss bilateral ties and the Sudan crisis.

The meeting came on the sidelines of the Tokyo International on African Development (TICAD) Ministerial Meeting.

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs and Emigration highlighted Egypt's strong ties with Chad and its commitment to enhancing cooperation between the two nations. He also expressed Egypt's deep concern for the security and stability of Chad, recognizing its importance for the wider region.

The ministers discussed reactivating the joint committee between the two countries and establishing a political consultation committee at the ministerial level. They also underlined their commitment to enhancing joint cooperation and expanding bilateral relations in areas such as energy, infrastructure, construction, electricity, health, pharmaceutical manufacturing, education, and agriculture.

The meeting addressed the ongoing crisis in Sudan, recognizing its direct impact on both Egypt and Chad due to their proximity. The ministers acknowledged the significant humanitarian consequences of the crisis, particularly the influx of Sudanese refugees into both countries. They stressed the importance of ensuring the security and stability of Sudan for the national security of both Egypt and Chad.

The ministers agreed on the need to focus efforts on opening border crossings, providing safe corridors for humanitarian assistance to all parts of Sudan, ensuring safe access for humanitarian workers to affected areas, and encouraging donor countries and international organisations to fulfil their pledges for humanitarian support to Sudan in collaboration with neighbouring countries. They also agreed to intensify coordination to achieve a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The meeting also addressed the overall political and security situation in Africa and several regional and international issues of common interest. Both foreign ministers emphasised the importance of intensifying coordination and consultation in the coming period to address the challenges facing African countries.