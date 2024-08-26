Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market Size To Worth USD 574.1 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.3%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Industrial Food Blanchers Size was Valued at USD 415.1 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Industrial Food Blanchers Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 574.1 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Cabinplant, DTS, Lyco Manufacturing, Turatti Group, ABCO Industries, Blentech, Boema, Dodman, Excel & Equipment, Ezma, Food Machinery Australasia, Noord-Oost Nederland, GEM Equipment of Oregon, Hughes Equipment, 3T GROUP, and Others, key companies.

New York, United States , Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market Size is to Grow from USD 415.1 Million in 2023 to USD 574.1 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during the projected period.









Industrial food blanchers are specialized machines in the food processing industry that heat-treat vegetables, fruits, and other food products. Blanching is the process of briefly boiling or steaming food to deactivate spoilage-causing enzymes, preserve color, flavor, and texture, and prepare them for further processing such as freezing, canning, or drying. Industrial food blanchers ensure uniform treatment of food products, preserving their nutritional value and quality, by maintaining precise temperature and timing controls. These machines are critical in large-scale food production, helping to improve operational efficiency and product shelf life. Blanching is now a necessary step in food processing. It brings several advantages to food products. Blanching promotes the removal of microbes from food. Blanching also speeds up the dehydration process for many food products. Apples and grapes, for example, have a waxy coating on the outside. This layer minimizes moisture transfer from the fruits during the drying process. Blanching improves moisture drainage by altering a product's physical properties, such as increasing cell membrane permeability. However, over-blanching has a negative impact on the physical and chemical properties of food, limiting market opportunities for manufacturers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 217 pages with 116 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Drum Blanchers, Screw Blanchers, and Belt Blanchers), By Application (Vegetables, Meat, Pasta, and Nut), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The belt blanchers segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the global industrial food blanchers market during the projected period.

Based on the product, the industrial food blanchers market is divided into drum blanchers, screw blanchers, and belt blanchers. Among these, the belt blanchers segment dominates the market with the highest market share of the industrial food blanchers market during the projected period. The rise of the potato processing industry, which increasingly employs belt blanchers with water cooling technology, is a major driver of this development. Belt blanchers are required for efficiently blanching potatoes before further processing, and water-cooling technology helps to maintain precise temperature control. This technology ensures that potatoes are blanched evenly and at the appropriate temperature, which is critical for preserving their quality and flavor.

The vegetables segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the projected period.

Based on the application, the global industrial food blanchers market is categorized into vegetables, meat, pasta, and nut. Among these, t he vegetables segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the projected period. The rise in vegetable consumption is closely linked to the growing number of people who follow vegan diets. As more people switch to plant-based diets for health, ethical, or environmental reasons, the demand for vegetables grows. This trend is propelling market growth as food producers and suppliers adjust their offerings to meet the growing vegan population, increasing consumption, and expanding the variety of vegetable-based products available.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global industrial food blanchers market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global industrial food blanchers market over the forecast period. Busy lifestyles and a preference for quick, accessible meals are driving the region's increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods. This trend is driving market growth as more people in Asia Pacific seek ready-to-eat solutions to fit their fast-paced lifestyles. China and Japan are Asia Pacific's two biggest markets for industrial food blanchers. This region's growth will accelerate faster than that of other areas.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global industrial food blanchers market during the projected period. A belt blancher is a device that transports food along a perforated conveyor belt during the blanching process. As the potato processing industry expands globally, including in the United States, there will be an increase in demand for belt blanchers with water cooling in North America.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global industrial food blanchers market are Cabinplant, DTS, Lyco Manufacturing, Turatti Group, FPS Food Process Solutions, ABCO Industries, Blentech, Boema, Dodman, Excel Plants & Equipment, Ezma, Food Machinery Australasia, Technology Noord-Oost Nederland, GEM Equipment of Oregon, Hughes Equipment, 3T GROUP, and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Kanchan Metals launched equipment for industrial potato processing such as a Potato Blancher, a Potato Cooker, and a Masher Separator.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global industrial food blanchers market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market, By Product



Drum Blanchers

Screw Blanchers Belt Blanchers

Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market, By Application



Vegetables

Meat

Pasta Nut

Global Industrial Food Blanchers Market, By Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

