My Green Lab Launches Accelerator Partner Program To Promote Industry Collaboration In Lab Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) August 26, 2024 /3BL/ - My Green Lab is thrilled to announce the launch of its Accelerator Partner Program , a new initiative designed to recognize and support sustainability consulting services and organizations within the sector. Understanding the importance of collaboration for achieving climate targets and creating a resilient, net-zero world, the Accelerator Partner Program will provide participating organizations with the essential resources and recognition needed to advance their sustainability efforts.

The program offers a variety of benefits for participating organizations to enhance their knowledge of green lab best practices while supporting clients in achieving their lab sustainability goals. Benefits include access to My Green Lab education and training programs, market endorsement from My Green Lab, certification program discounts, privileged access to My Green Lab's training materials, and the right to use the Accelerator Partner designation as part of business development and outreach.

“The Accelerator Partner Program is a great resource for organizations seeking to solidify their commitment to lab sustainability,” said Ryan Arnold, VP of Investments and Partnerships at My Green Lab.“Our program not only equips organizations with invaluable resources to build their knowledge and skills, but it also grants industry recognition for their proficiency in green lab practices.”

Acknowledging their expertise in green lab principles, this initiative allows partners to offer consulting and implementation services that align with the My Green Lab Certification program and its recommendations. Recognized by the United Nations Race to Zero campaign as a key measure of progress towards a zero-carbon future, My Green Lab Certification is globally recognized as the gold standard for sustainability best practices in laboratories.

“We've already seen tremendous value from being part of the Accelerator Partner Program,” said Dr. Samantha Gordine, Sustainability Solutions Lead at Arcondis.“Access to My Green Lab's vast educational resources and their endorsement of our green lab expertise has enhanced our efforts in helping our clients achieve their sustainability goals. We have been able to help implement more effective green lab practices, leading to improved efficiencies, cost savings, and a stronger commitment to environmental stewardship across our client base.”

The Accelerator Partner Program offers four levels of partnership to accommodate organizations of various sizes and budgets: Bronze (nonprofits and small organizations with fewer than five full-time employees), Silver (ideal for small or local organizations), Gold (suitable for national organizations), and Platinum (designed for global organizations). Initial Accelerator Partners include Arcondis and Triumvirate Environmental .

My Green Lab believes this program will foster robust partnerships that will help move the health sector toward a greener, more sustainable future.“The Accelerator Partner Program will allow us to amplify our collective impact, drive significant improvements in lab sustainability, and expedite the transition to greener practices across the industry,” continues Arnold.

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

For more information about My Green Lab, visit mygreenlab