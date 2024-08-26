Ensuring Sustainability: International Paper's Commitment To Responsible Fiber Procurement

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in International Paper's 2023 Sustainability Report

International Paper's Global Fiber Procurement Policy serves as the foundation of our commitment to healthy and abundant forests. This policy states,“We will not knowingly accept fiber from illegally logged forests or from forests where high conservation values are threatened by management activities.”

To achieve our goal to source 100% of fiber from sustainably managed forests, we engage in responsible fiber sourcing, with the following highlights:



International Paper's Fiber Supply Team is a diverse group of more than 225 professionals who work together to ensure fiber is responsibly sourced across our mill footprint

Our industry-leading mapping platform ForSiteTM (see page 29 ) exemplifies transparency, risk mitigation and targeted collaboration. It enables us to know where our direct non-certified wood purchases come from and ensures that the right decisions are made before the fiber enters our mill system

We maintain chain-of-custody certification at all mills, including certification to the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) Controlled Wood Standard and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) Fiber Sourcing Standard

We have developed and continue to support one of the largest private landowner assistance programs in the U.S. to offer FSC® Forest Management Certification Our extensive fiber supply network and ForSiteTM allow us to connect our forest conservation partners with private forest landowners to help make a positive impact on-the-ground and in the areas that matter most

ForSiteTM

ForSiteTM is an innovative mapping tool used by our Fiber Supply Team to verify and track the fiber they are sourcing. This system guides our responsible fiber procurement on non-certified forestland in the U.S. It follows the framework and protocol of a HCVF Risk Assessment.

This system uses GIS technology to display and organize a variety of pieces of spatial data - critical information that our Fiber Supply Team uses to make informed decisions prior to the fiber entering our supply chain. ForSiteTM data includes an array of environmental and spatial attributes, including:



Rare, threatened and endangered species by NatureServe Global Conservation Status Ranks (G1/G2, S1/S2)

Priority forest types and landscapes (bottomland hardwood)

Forest/wildlife conservation priority areas

Soil types, topography and hydrology

Satellite imagery updated weekly

Land ownership data Critical biodiversity areas

By knowing the exact location of the direct fiber we purchase, we ensure not only that our fiber is derived from sustainably managed forests, but also that it is delivered to the most cost-effective facility location.

Using ForSiteTM technology across our United States sourcing area, we have:



Identified 23M acres where pre-harvest due diligence can be applied

Made on-the-ground improvements to over 3,145 acres in ForSiteTM since 2020

Mapped every non-certified location of purchased open-market fiber Monitored sensitive and high-priority locations

ForSiteTM in action

Since forest certification is not always feasible for private forest landowners, International Paper recognized that our industry needed to find a way to assure consumers and customers that our forests are being managed sustainably. The implementation of ForSiteTM has changed IP's procurement strategy. We now screen every uncertified tract through ForSiteTM prior to purchase to determine whether additional due diligence is required before we accept timber from that tract. Our staff has access to this data both in the office and in the forests on their mobile devices and can monitor forest management activity. To learn more about ForSiteTM, watch this video .

Outcome

The ForSiteTM tool shows areas of potential environmental risk, and indicates the location of the fiber we are considering for purchase. Some of the species and plants we have identified using ForSiteTM include the Northern Long-eared Bat, Bald Eagle, Red-cocked Woodpecker, Louisiana Pine Snake, American Chaffseed and Gopher Tortoise, along with a variety of rare freshwater mussel species. Thanks to the use of ForSiteTM, landowners are able to accomplish their management objectives while protecting and improving habitats.

