Equip Your Student With A Leading Laptop

(Family Features) Preparing your student for a new year of education takes on many forms. From trusting them with heightened responsibilities and finding the right gear for their new hobbies to equipping them with the top tech for a successful school year, the back-to-school season is a critical time.

Simplify your shopping list with trustworthy tech that helps students make the grade with these recommendations from the experts at Qualcomm. Laptop performance is reborn with the Snapdragon X Elite platform, a powerful, intelligent and efficient processor that's built for AI. With cutting-edge responsiveness, students can navigate demanding multitasking workloads across productivity, creativity and immersive entertainment – while getting up to multiple days of battery life on a single charge.

Find more education solutions at qualcomm/snapdragon .

Harness the Capabilities of AI

Level up your productivity and get creative with the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x , powered by Snapdragon X Elite . With incredible on-device AI performance and speedy Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, the possibilities are endless so you can create on the fly, anywhere you go. It's not just smart – it's your creative sidekick that knows what you need before you do. Built for AI, it streamlines your creative tasks with leading on-device intelligence capabilities.

Power Your Productivity

Built to work on the go thanks to its powerful performance and groundbreaking on-device AI travel assistant, the HP OmniBook X AI PC

can help you unlock unparalleled productivity. Powered by Snapdragon X Elite

and its intelligent, efficient processing capabilities,

it features up to 26 hours of battery life to tackle notetaking, homework and beyond. Fuel your creative potential with super-charged performance that's equipped with Wi-Fi 7 for seamlessly quick connectivity and a collection of AI tools and solutions to keep you running at your best.

Discover an All-New PC Experience

In the classroom and beyond, you can unleash power-packed performance and advanced AI with the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge . Powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor and built for Galaxy AI, the thin and lightweight laptop, which is available with a 14- or 16-inch screen, offers 16 gigabytes of RAM to transform how you create, communicate and play by providing powerful computing, AI performance and power efficiency.

Navigate Complex Workloads with Ease

With cutting-edge responsiveness and unmatched speed for navigating the multitasking required in today's digital-first age, the Dell XPS 13 – featuring powerful, on-device Copilot+ AI – lets students effortlessly tackle complex workloads. Powered by Snapdragon X Elite and featuring

premium audio and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, the strong, lightweight laptop is crafted with machined aluminum for an elegant, minimalistic design.

Combine Outstanding Performance with Ultimate Flexibility

Effortlessly shift from tablet to sketchbook to multiple monitors – whatever the school day requires – with the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and its unique detachable kickstand design. A laptop reimagined, this flexible, powerful 2-in-1 provides AI-accelerated power, multi-day battery life and lightning-fast speed via the Snapdragon X Elite processor to keep up with students all day long, no matter where their studies take them.

