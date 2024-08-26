Atticus Publishing Presents: 'MARKED: There's Greatness Inside You' By Pastor Eric Todd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover Your True Potential

UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing is thrilled to announce the "MARKED: There's Greatness Inside You ," a compelling new book by Pastor Eric Todd. This transformative work offers readers a path to discovering their true purpose and unlocking their potential through a powerful blend of personal experiences, biblical wisdom, and practical principles.In "MARKED," Pastor Eric Todd guides readers on a profound journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Drawing from his own life experiences and deep-rooted faith, Todd addresses key areas such as preparing oneself, identifying true purpose, overcoming distractions, and confronting past traumas. Each chapter is designed to provide valuable insights and actionable steps to help individuals fight their battles on a supernatural level, maintain a fervent connection with God, and embrace their destined greatness.Pastor Eric Todd's approach is both inspiring and practical, making "MARKED" an essential read for anyone seeking clarity, confidence, and courage to live out their God-given potential. The book promises to be a beacon of hope for those ready to step into the life they were created for, affirming that their greatness is not just a possibility but a destiny that is already marked for them.Pastor Eric Todd is a distinguished servant leader known for his dedication to empowering others. As the founder of The Transformation House in Smyrna, Georgia, Todd, along with his wife Dr. Michelle L. Todd and their children Kobe, Eric II, and Naomi, has committed to making a significant impact through various community initiatives. His work extends to supporting Students First of Georgia, the Usher-Collier Elementary Board, The Atlanta Mission, and organizing charitable programs such as Back-To-School and Thanksgiving events.Atticus Publishing is proud to support Pastor Todd in his mission to inspire and transform lives. "MARKED" is set to be a pivotal addition to the personal development and faith-based literature genre, offering readers the tools they need to harness their potential and embrace their destined greatness."MARKED: There's Greatness Inside You " is now available in online bookstores. For more information about the book, author, and upcoming events, please visit Eric's website .

Atticus Publishing LLC

Atticus Publishing LLC

+1 (888) 800-1803

email us here

Eric Todd on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.