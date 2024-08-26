TCA Venture Group (TCA VG) Signs a Multi-Year Contract with Startup Steroid

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TCA has selected SPV Hub, a sister company of Startup Steroid, as one of two SPV platforms for use by its six member networks.

CERRITOS, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TCA Venture Group (TCA VG), a leading group known for its commitment to funding innovative startups, has recently announced a multi-year affiliation with Startup Steroid, one of the leading SaaS deal flow and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) platform service providers in the USA.Startup Steroid will provide TCA with an advanced deal management platform that integrates cutting-edge technology to streamline the deal selection process and enhance investment operations. In addition to that deal platform, TCA has selected SPV Hub, a sister company of Startup Steroid, as one of two SPV platforms for use by its six member networks.“Our relationship with Startup Steroid is a significant milestone for TCA Venture Group (TCA VG). We wanted a customizable deal platform that would be critical as we invest in innovative startups,” according to David Friedman, Chair Emeritus and project lead for this program. Additionally, Friedman adds that with Startup Steroid, TCA can enhance its due diligence process, make syndication easier, and customize it to fit the different investment theses of its network members.”Startup Steroid offers a robust analytical framework that assists in efficient screening, due diligence, and evaluating potential investments. It can significantly improve TCA's ability to identify high-potential startups while at the same time enabling TCA to syndicate its deals as well as receive deals from its syndication partners. TCA's 400+ accredited members will be using the platform where they can have there own curated deals to track. The platform will also provide bi-lateral deal syndication with other angel groups and investment firms.“TCA is dedicated to discovering and nurturing the next generation of groundbreaking startups. Our collaboration with Startup Steroid represents a development in our strategy to integrate innovative technology that enhances our investment process, ensuring greater success and support for startups that promise substantial impact and growth,” said Digvijay“Sunny” Singh, Ph.D., Chair of TCA VG.“We are excited to join hands with TCA and bring forward a robust customizable platform that accelerates their investment strategy and encourages member engagement through its intuitive platform. This partnership is about empowering investors with the right tools to fuel the growth of tomorrow's leading companies,” says Ashish Saboo, CEO and Co-founder of Startup Steroid.“Startup Steroid is at the forefront of revolutionizing how investment groups manage their deal flow and SPV processes. Startup Steroid continues to empower investors with cutting-edge tools and platforms, enabling them to streamline operations and make data-driven investment decisions that drive innovation and growth in the startup community,” said Anshuman Sinha, Co-founder and COO of Startup Steroid.About TCA Venture Group (TCA VG):Founded as Tech Coast Angels in 1997, Tech Coast Angels Venture Group (TCA VG) has invested approximately $280 million in more than 544 companies, attracting an additional $2.2 billion in capital. TCA VG is a key seed and early-stage funding source, with more than 400 accredited investors in seven member networks: TCA-Los Angeles, TCA-Orange County, TCA-Inland Empire, TCA Southeast, Pasadena Angels, MEDA Angels, and Pegasus Angel Accelerator. TCA VG members, including founders and business leaders, deliver more than capital - providing counsel, mentorship, and access to extensive networks.Connect with TCA VG on its website, X/Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.About Startup SteroidStartup Steroid is a leading SaaS platform that provides sophisticated deal flow and SPV management services to venture capitalists and angel networks. Their solutions are designed to enhance how investors source, evaluate, and manage investments, leveraging technology to drive better outcomes.For further information, please contact:TCA Venture Group (TCA VG)David Friedman...5270 California Avenue, Suite 200, Irvine, CA 92617Website:Startup SteroidAnshuman SinhaCo-founder & COO, Startup Steroid...15925 Carmenita Rd., Cerritos, CA 90703Phone: +1 (209) 231-4575Website:

