Tangram Insurance Services Earns Prestigious Recognition In The 2024 IBA Top Insurance Employers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PETALUMA, Calif.

, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. ("Tangram"), a Managing General Agency and Program Manager, is delighted to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2024 IBA Top Insurance Employers, a comprehensive roundup that highlights the best in the industry.

As an impartial authority in the insurance sector, Insurance Business conducted an exhaustive research study to identify and showcase the industry's top performers. In this thorough assessment, Tangram Insurance Services

has emerged as one of the distinguished contributors to the industry.

Insurance Business America's 30+ strong Intelligence Unit determined the winners by following a rigorous process, which included interviewing objective industry professionals, conducting extensive research. The winners are those who matched the exacting Top Insurance Employers

criteria.

Tangram Insurance Services takes immense pride in being acknowledged as one of the industry's finest within the Insurance Business domain.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top employer in the insurance industry. This accolade reaffirms our commitment to placing people at the heart of everything we do,"

said Rekha Skantharaja, President at CEO of Tangram Insurance Services. "At Tangram, we believe our greatest asset is our people, and we strive to create a culture and environment where their talent can truly shine. This recognition is a testament to the collective effort of our team and our unwavering focus on fostering a workplace where everyone can thrive."

Chris

Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at Insurance Business America, shared his insights on the selection process, stating, "Insurance sector employees are in a good position judging by this year's nominees, as employers demonstrated a clear desire to create positive and inclusive work environments. Tangram Insurance Services are deserved winners for going above and beyond, ensuring their employees are supported, motivated, and given the platform to achieve their ambitions."

This recognition underscores Tangram Insurance Services' dedication to industry excellence and its continued commitment to delivering exceptional results.

About Tangram Insurance Services, Inc.

Tangram Insurance Services, Inc. is a national program manager bringing in-depth expertise and specialized program capabilities to a variety of industries.

With 25 years of experience in the program space, Tangram partners with top insurance companies to deliver niche insurance solutions.

For more information, please visit tangramins .

About 2024 IBA Top Insurance Employers

To find and recognize the best employers in the insurance industry, IBA first invited organizations to participate by filling out an employer form, which asked companies to explain their various offerings and practices. Next, employees from nominated companies were asked to fill out an anonymous form evaluating their workplace on several metrics, including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development, and commitment to diversity and inclusion. To be considered, each organization had to reach a minimum number of employee responses based on its overall size. Organizations that achieved a 75% or greater average satisfaction rating from employees were named Top Insurance Employers for 2024.

SOURCE Tangram Insurance Services