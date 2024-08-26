Bybit Powered By SATOS Marks A New Chapter In The Netherlands With The Grand Opening Of New Amsterdam Office

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, announces the grand opening of its new office in Amsterdam on Aug. 22, 2024. This event marks a significant chapter in Bybit's European expansion but also underscores their commitment to compliance, innovation, and growth within the Dutch market.



The new office in Amsterdam serves as a testament to Bybit's dedication to the local community, bringing tailored opportunities and benefits to Dutch users. Powered by the collaboration with SATOS, Bybit.nl has been operational since March 2024, providing a fully localized experience, including Dutch language support and services that cater specifically to the needs of the Netherlands' vibrant crypto ecosystem.

The office opening on August 22nd featured special guests, including Oracle Red Bull Racing - Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner and a host of crypto influencers, institutions, VIPs, and community members. This occasion was timed perfectly, aligning with the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX where the Bybit team cheered on partners Oracle Red Bull Racing as they brought home another podium win.

“Our expansion into the Netherlands represents more than just physical growth; it's about reinforcing our commitment to compliance, user protection, and regulatory excellence in the European market,” said Helen Liu, Bybit's Chief Operating Officer.“We are excited to offer Dutch users a platform that combines transparency, security, and cutting-edge innovation. The opening of our Amsterdam office is a significant step in delivering world-class services tailored to the local community's needs, including the upcoming launch of the Bybit Card, which will provide even more flexibility and convenience for our users.”

In addition to their product offerings, Bybit is deeply invested in educating and empowering the Dutch crypto community. They believe that knowledge is the cornerstone of success in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To this end, Bybit will regularly conduct educational webinars, workshops, and community events designed to share insights, foster dialogue, and enhance understanding of the crypto space. The goal is to equip their users with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the complexities of digital assets confidently.

Bybit's journey in the Netherlands has been nothing short of remarkable. From their initial launch to surpassing 40 million users globally, their growth is a testament to the platform's dedication to transparency, product innovation, and safety. The opening of the Amsterdam office further cements Bybit's position as a trusted partner in the Dutch crypto space.







Caption: Helen Liu, Chief Operating Officer at Bybit, shared her remarks at the office opening ceremony in Amsterdam.

About Bybit Powered by SATOS

In June 2023, Bybit formed a strategic alliance with SATOS, one of the oldest crypto service providers operating in the Netherlands and Belgium since 2013. This partnership is a testament to their commitment to providing the best services to the users in line with regulatory guidelines, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality services to their users.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

