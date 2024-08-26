Mccafé® At Home And Lunay Reunite For An Exclusive Cafecito Con Lunay Fan Experience Sweepstakes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) McCafé ®

At Home's VIP Sweepstakes Offers a 'Cafecito' Experience and Backstage Passes for Lunay's upcoming performance in Miami

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today McCafé ®

At Home announced the next phase of its dynamic partnership with Puerto Rican reggaeton star Lunay, unveiling an exciting new sweepstakes for fans. The "2024 McCafé At Home x Lunay Social Sweepstakes", featuring a Cafecito con Lunay VIP Backstage Pass Fan Experience, designed to energize fans and coffee lovers alike. The ongoing collaboration underscores McCafé ®

At Home's commitment to blending exceptional music with a delightful café-quality experience.

Enjoy a cafecito with the reggaeton star by entering the 2024 McCafé® At Home x Lunay Social Sweepstakes on Instagram #CafecitoConLunaySweepstakes

Lunay cozies up with a cup of his favorite McCafé® At Home K-Cup® pod.

Cafecito con Lunay VIP Backstage Pass Fan Experience is designed to energize fans and coffee lovers alike

One lucky winner and their guest will receive the grand prizes.

"We are thrilled to bring back our partnership with Lunay with this special sweepstakes," said Christine van den Broeck, Senior Director, McCafe ®

At Home. "Working with him allows us to infuse his creativity with the consistently delicious taste of McCafé ®

At Home coffee. This initiative not only celebrates Lunay's upcoming music releases but also offers fans a memorable way to connect with him."

As Lunay prepares to unveil new music later this year, he and McCafé ®

At Home are inviting fans to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win an unforgettable experience with him before his performance on September 26th at LIV Miami.

From August 26 to September 3, fans can enter for a chance to win an exclusive VIP experience by following Lunay on Instagram, liking his McCafé ®

At Home Sweeps post, and tagging a friend in the comments with the hashtag #CafecitoConLunaySweepstakes. One lucky winner and their guest will receive roundtrip travel and lodging, two VIP Backstage Passes for a private morning soundcheck session, a one-on-one 'cafecito' with Lunay, and two tickets to his evening performance at LIV Nightclub Miami. For full details and restrictions, visit .

"This is my second time teaming up with McCafé ®

At Home, and it is a perfect fit because coffee isn't just a drink for me, it's a lifestyle, a creative catalyst. When I want to start the day with good vibes and be in the zone, I need the reliable, great taste of

McCafé ®

K-Cup ®

Pods to fuel my creativity," said Lunay. "I also look forward to meeting the sweepstakes winner for a special cafecito conmigo!"

McCafé ®

At Home continues to delight consumers with a range of bold flavors such as the 100% Arabica coffee Premium Roast , Horchata Latte and the new

Dulce de Leche Latte . These additions invite consumers to stir a little bit of 'sabor' into their daily brew. All available in convenient K-Cup®

pods.

To learn more about the McCafé®

At Home, visit and follow @keurig on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to view more from the McCafé At Home and Lunay sessions.

About McCafé At Home

Brighten your day with McCafé® At Home, a delicious coffee that keeps the good going. It is made with responsibly sourced 100% Arabica beans. Available nationally in K-Cup® pods, bags, and cans.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc. (KDP)