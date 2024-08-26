Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Product For Mobile Car Washes (CTK-121)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product for mobile car washes that would automatically catch soap, cleansers, dirty water, grease, salt, and grime that is washed off a car," said an inventor, from

Bodden Town, Cayman Islands, "so I invented the ROBINSON- DOUGLAS CLEANING MAT. My design would allow the mobile car wash to operate in areas that might otherwise be off-limits or prohibited by keeping the pavement dry, clean, and protected."

The patent-pending invention provides an environmentally-friendly product for mobile car wash businesses. In doing so, it would catch and collect water, chemicals and debris for proper disposal. As a result, it offers environmental protection. It also helps protect surfaces from unsightly harm and physical damage. The invention features a collapsible and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for mobile car wash businesses. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CTK-121, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

