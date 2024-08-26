Prepare For Fall With Vego Garden's New Watering Products And Composter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This season's eco-friendly and sustainable gardening at home is enhanced by new product arrivals for watering and composting

- Robert X. Founder and CEO of Vego GardenHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vego Garden, a company specializing in products that make eco-friendly and sustainable gardening more accessible to their customers, is celebrating the start of Fall with their new watering products . Vego Garden is an industry leader in eco-friendly and sustainable products and practices for the DIY gardening community.Vego Garden's new garden watering products include the Vego Retractable Hose Reel Set, Vego Hi-Flow Retractable Hose Reel Set, hose connections, and hose splitters, as well as various accessories to make watering a home garden easier and more efficient.These new products provide hassle-free use, allowing home gardeners to access multiple beds simultaneously. The retractable hose reel sets are tangle-free, allowing for tidy storage. Each hose reel set has two size options designed to best fit any outdoor space. Vego Garden's new garden watering products are available for purchase from their website vegogarden.In-ground worm composterMany home gardeners find the beginning of the Fall season an ideal time to begin composting. Vego's worm composting bin works by being buried in an organic garden bed filled with organic waste and worms, allowing home gardeners to dispose of kitchen waste while creating nutritious garden bed material.Vego Garden aims to make DIY composting a sustainable and eco-friendly practice manageable for novice gardeners.“Our team at Vego prioritizes eco-friendly practices and products that support a healthy planet, and we believe that starts right at home,” said Robert X., the founder and CEO of Vego Garden . Vego Garden's range of composters is available from .About Vego GardenVego Garden is a trusted gardening company that aims to make eco-friendly and sustainable gardening practices accessible to its community through innovative, easy-to-use products. Vego Garden prides itself on its commitment to community building and values personal and community development as a reflection of its mission and values. Its products are ready to use for enthusiastic gardeners of any experience level.

Naomi S.

Vego Garden

+1 866-597-1888

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.