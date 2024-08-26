(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CTA Managers, located in Waltham, MA was awarded the contract to build the new complex earlier this year.

TAUNTON, Mass., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Taunton celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Taunton Public Safety Complex, a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its public safety services. The construction project, awarded to CTA Construction Managers, will feature a 62,000 square foot, two-story public safety building, 16,000 square foot operations support building, and a fire training tower.

CTA Construction Breaks Ground on Taunton's New Public Safety Complex

Continue Reading

The new complex will house both the Police and Fire Departments, providing a modern, centralized location for emergency response and administration. Key features of the facility include:



Police & Fire Administration Offices : A dedicated space for the administrative functions of both departments.

Equipment Bay : Ample space for housing and maintaining emergency vehicles and equipment.

Sallyport : A secure area for the transfer of detainees.

Booking and Holding Cells : Facilities designed with the latest standards for safety and security.

Utility Rooms : Essential infrastructure to support the complex's operations.

Sleeping Quarters : Comfortable and secure accommodation for on-duty personnel. Shared Spaces : Areas designed to foster collaboration and communication between departments.

The architectural design for the

Taunton Public Safety Complex was provided by Caolo & Bieniek Architects, renowned for their innovative and functional designs in public safety infrastructure. The firm has a history of successful projects, including the award-winning UMass Police Headquarters also completed with CTA Construction Managers.

The project received the Associated Builders and Contractors – Building Green Award for outstanding achievements in green/sustainable construction.

"The Public Safety Complex is a symbol of our commitment to public safety and a brighter, safer future for all Taunton residents. This state-of-the-art complex will enhance our emergency response capabilities, ensuring that our Police and Fire Departments have the resources they need to serve and protect our community effectively."

said Mayor Shaunna O'Connell

Jim Hanifan, Vice President at Caolo & Bieniek Architects expressed enthusiasm about the project, stating, "The design of the new complex ensures that Taunton is well-prepared to meet the challenges of the current and future community needs."

"Our teams are on track to complete the new facility by the end of 2025," added Pat Tompkins, Principal, CTA Construction Managers.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit:

Press Contact

CTA Construction Managers

781-786-6600



SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC